Nestled on the Pacific Northwest coast, Seattle is the largest city in Washington State, home to more than four million people across the metropolitan area that includes Tacoma and Bellevue. Just 155 kilometers (96.3 miles) south of the Canadian border, the region has been inhabited for over 4,000 years, though European settlement began in the mid-19th century. Known for its diverse neighborhoods and cosmopolitan population, Seattle thrives on a vibrant mix of culture, pop culture and seafood.

A general view of Seattle, Washington, D.C., U.S., Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Whether you love outdoor adventures or prefer indoor exploration, Seattle offers something for every taste. The city’s downtown is the hub of high-rises, iconic attractions, and luxury hotels, while each district within carries its own unique personality. Here, urban life and nature coexist seamlessly: sip your morning coffee at a waterfront cafe, watch seaplanes take off from Lake Union, or escape to the mountains by afternoon. Highlights include spotting bald eagles in Seward Park or catching a sudden, breathtaking view of Mount Rainier on a clear day.

Traveling from Istanbul is straightforward: Turkish Airlines (THY) offers two daily direct flights to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA), a 12-hour and 30-minute journey. From the airport, Uber takes around 15 minutes to downtown, or you can hop on the Seattle Airport Light Rail, which reaches Westlake Center in about 38 minutes.

Where to stay

Grand Hyatt Seattle

Rising 30 floors above the city, the Grand Hyatt Seattle offers panoramic views of downtown, the Cascade Mountains, Lake Union and Elliott Bay. Located in the heart of the retail and theater district, it’s steps away from the Washington State Convention Center, Pike Place Market, the waterfront and the Space Needle. Its 457 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-inspired bathrooms, and contemporary decor, with many suites offering pull-out sofa beds for longer stays. Dining options include Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a casual deli, or the on-site Starbucks.

Guest room view at the Grand Hyatt Seattle. (Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Seattle)

Hyatt at Olive 8

Sleek, stylish, and unmistakably Seattle, Hyatt at Olive 8 blends modern design with Northwest soul. Just a short walk from Pike Place Market, MoPop and Capitol Hill’s nightlife, the hotel appeals to younger, international travelers. Its 346 rooms combine floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-inspired bathrooms, and cozy Pacific Northwest touches, such as dark woods, thick throws and stone showers. Foodies love TIDAL+ restaurant, serving sustainable seafood, while mornings begin at O8 Bagel Shop with Victrola coffee and fresh bagels. Wellness amenities include a saline pool, Peloton bikes and Elaia Spa for organic treatments.

Entrance of the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, Washington, U.S., Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

W Seattle

One of the very first W Hotels globally, it remains iconic and effortlessly cool. Bold, stylish and a little bit rock ’n’ roll, W Seattle channels the city’s music scene and Native American roots with a cool, urban lodge vibe. Some rooms on the 14th floor showcase vibrant murals created by the W’s resident artist, Morgan Zion. Each artwork captures the essence of Seattle’s spirit and culture, drawing inspiration from the city’s beloved pastimes, music scene, hidden gems and rich diversity.

Interior of a room at the W Seattle Hotel. (Courtesy of W Seattle)

Following a 2016 renovation, the property's 415 rooms and nine suites boast wood-paneled walls, industrial touches, and floor-to-ceiling windows. TRACE Restaurant & Bar offers Pacific Northwest flavors with an Asian flair, featuring a 10-seat sushi bar. Meanwhile, the Living Room is a hub of activity, boasting a 22-foot record wall, a steel fireplace and live DJ sets.

InterContinental Seattle Bellevue

Located just outside downtown in the stylish Bellevue neighborhood, InterContinental Seattle Bellevue is the city’s newest and most fashionable hotel. Surrounded by shimmering waters, it blends modern luxury with Pacific Northwest elegance. Its 208 rooms and suites are designed with feng shui principles, creating balance and harmony throughout. General Manager Alexandar Kandalaft personally ensures every guest feels cared for. Steps from Bellevue Square and the scenic Meydenbauer Bay Park (my favorite spot), the hotel is perfect for exploring both city life and nature.

Interior of a room at the InterContinental Seattle Bellevue Hotel. (Courtesy of InterContinental Seattle Bellevue)

Located within the hotel, Fresco serves Dungeness crab omelets, ricotta pancakes and Italian coffee for brunch, while LE BAR offers an exclusive sushi menu in a chic lounge.

An exciting development, especially for shopping enthusiasts: starting Aug. 18, the world-renowned Saks Fifth Avenue will open its club doors inside the hotel. Operating on an appointment-only basis, this exclusive shopping experience is not to be missed for those looking for personalized luxury.

The lobby at the InterContinental Seattle Bellevue Hotel. (Courtesy of InterContinental Seattle Bellevue)

Outside, guests can enjoy luxury shopping, take peaceful walks in Downtown Park, lakeside strolls along the bay and art at the Bellevue Arts Museum.

Must see

Seattle is the birthplace of the iconic Starbucks brand, and its very first store, located in Downtown Seattle, is still in operation. Opening as early as 6 a.m., the shop often sees long lines of coffee lovers eager to visit this historic spot. Since Starbucks was founded here, it’s no surprise that you can find multiple locations on almost every corner of the city. The company’s global headquarters also remains in Seattle and right beneath the building lies a stunning Starbucks Reserve, open to the public, a must-visit for any coffee enthusiast.

A view of Downtown Seattle, Washington D.C., U.S., Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Seattle is synonymous with fresh seafood. At Pike Place Market, octopus and Alaskan salmon are displayed on ice for shoppers to admire. The city’s culinary scene blends the Pacific Northwest’s bounty with international influences, whether at a high-end restaurant or a waterfront cafe.

One of the world’s most iconic and photographed landmarks, the Space Needle was originally built as the centerpiece for the 1962 World’s Fair, themed “The Age of Space.” Rising 605 feet, the tower was designed to embody humanity’s aspirations during the Space Age and, since its grand opening on April 21, 1962, has stood as a symbol of Seattle’s innovative and forward-thinking spirit. At 520 feet, the tower’s distinctive saucer-shaped “top house” provides visitors with the city’s only 360-degree panoramic views, both indoors and outdoors, panning downtown Seattle, Mount Rainier, Puget Sound and the Cascade and Olympic Mountain ranges.

Open from early morning until 11 p.m., the iconic Space Needle offers an unforgettable experience both day and night. For those who wish to explore more of Seattle’s museums and attractions at a better value, special passes are available offering discounted rates for either 24 hours or three consecutive days.

Sunset cruises last about an hour, and ferries departing from Seattle treat passengers to postcard-worthy views: the Space Needle, shimmering skyscrapers and distant mountains rising beneath a clear blue sky, which is a perfect reflection of the city’s rare harmony between urban vibrancy and natural beauty.

Culinary highlights

La mar Bellevue

Created by world-renowned Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio, La Mar brings the vibrant spirit of a traditional Peruvian cebichería into a setting that is both relaxed and refined. The new Bellevue location joins the brand’s celebrated flagship in Lima and a collection of international outposts stretching from San Francisco and Miami to Buenos Aires, Bogota, Santiago, Doha and Dubai.

A chef prepares a special dish at La Mar Bellevue in Seattle. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Set across a stylish multi-level dining room, the restaurant offers a journey through Peru’s iconic dishes: from cebiches (citrus-marinated raw fish) and tiraditos (delicately sliced seafood) to causas (colorful, potato-based creations) and smoky, grilled anticuchos (marinated skewers). Signature plates include the Cebiche Nikkei with ahi tuna, daikon, avocado and tamarind leche de tigre; the Tiradito Bachiche with local white fish, parmesan artichoke sauce, capers and basil oil; the classic Lomo Saltado, wok-seared beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and potatoes; and the comforting Causa Limena, topped with chicken salad and aji amarillo aioli. One of the most memorable culinary experiences I’ve had in a long time.

Burgermaster

Founded as a classic 1950s-style drive-in, Burgermaster offers a nostalgic nod to America’s golden age of car culture. During my visit, I was pleasantly surprised by the seamless system: instructions guided me on how to signal I was ready, the order was taken right from my car, payment was handled on the spot, and within minutes, my meal arrived in a simple paper bag delivered straight to my window.

Burgers served at Burgermaster, Seattle, Washington, U.S., Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

I opted for the signature burger, which was freshly prepared and served with crisp, flavorful vegetables. It wasn’t over the top, but it hit the spot — exactly what you’d hope for in a drive-in experience. For anyone craving a no-fuss, made-to-order burger while on the go, Burgermaster is a solid and satisfying choice.

Dukes seafood

Perched along Seattle’s iconic waterfront, Duke’s Seafood South Lake Union has become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors in search of fresh, sustainably sourced flavors with a view. Overlooking the sparkling waters of South Lake Union and Lake Washington, the restaurant offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, complemented by a menu that celebrates the very best of the Pacific Northwest.

Guests savoring their meals inside Duke’s Seafood, Seattle, Washington, U.S., Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Founded by Duke Moscrip, a pioneer in sustainable fishing, Duke’s champions responsibly caught seafood alongside grass-fed burgers and creative beverages. Signature favorites include oysters, seafood “nosh” bites, chowder samplers and line-caught halibut and salmon prepared seven different ways. Classic comfort dishes like fish tacos, fish & chips and the “Un” Chopped Seafood Salad round out the offerings, while a thoughtful selection of gluten-free options ensures there’s something for everyone.

Whether it’s a leisurely lunch by the water or a lively dinner with friends, Duke’s South Lake Union strikes the perfect balance between laid-back charm and bold, memorable flavors. It’s also an ideal choice for group dining and special events, pairing unbeatable views with the city’s most beloved seafood.