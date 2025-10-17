Beyond its glittering skyline and bustling streets, Hong Kong hides a world of surprises: beautiful islands, lush national parks, scenic hiking trails, serene mountain monasteries, quaint fishing villages and countless viewpoints that reveal the city’s quieter side.

As a Special Administrative Region of China, Hong Kong offers the perfect introduction to Chinese culture, yet it stands apart from mainland China in many ways. It’s a captivating blend of deep-rooted Chinese traditions and a distinctly modern Asian spirit.

A general view of the city of Hong Kong, Oct. 10, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

With its open atmosphere and fewer restrictions than the mainland, Hong Kong feels more relaxed, an ideal stopover or starting point for a wider journey through China. The city offers endless ways to explore, ensuring every traveler finds something to love.

Turkish Airlines (THY) operates direct flights from Istanbul to Hong Kong seven days a week. Flights depart at either 1:50 a.m. or 5:10 p.m., with a flight time of approximately 11 hours. The TK70 and TK170 flights are operated by Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, respectively. The TK170 flight runs three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

A selection of dishes served by Turkish Airlines, Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Must-do experiences

Victoria Peak, Peak Tram

A highlight of any visit is a ride on the historic Peak Tram, which climbs to Hong Kong’s highest point, Victoria Peak. Sit near the front or back to enjoy breathtaking views of the skyline and harbor. Tickets can be purchased online or on site, but queues tend to be long, so visiting on a weekday is recommended.

Central mid-levels escalator

Don’t miss the Central Mid-Levels Escalator, the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator system. Spanning over 800 meters (2,625 feet), it connects the lower and upper parts of Hong Kong Island. Originally built to ease the daily commute, it runs downhill in the morning and uphill for the rest of the day, a fascinating glimpse into local life.

Getting around

Getting around the city is remarkably easy, whether by taxi, ferry, tram, bus, or the efficient MTR rail system. Hong Kong boasts one of the world’s safest and most reliable public transport networks, with flexible payment options including cash, the Octopus Card, and various e-wallets.

Ngong Ping cable car

For a different perspective, take the Ngong Ping Cable Car from Tung Chung, located near the MTR station. Tickets can be bought at the counter or online for a discount, though you’ll still need to collect a physical ticket at the base, a simple process. The 20-minute journey each way offers spectacular aerial views of Lantau Island’s mountains and the South China Sea, making it an unforgettable experience.

Ilker Topdemir rides the Ngong Ping Cable Car, Hong Kong, Oct. 7, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Nan Lian Garden, Chi Lin Nunnery

Another must-see in Hong Kong is the Nan Lian Garden, a classical Chinese garden located in Diamond Hill, just steps away from the MTR station. Spanning 3.5 hectares, this beautifully landscaped oasis is designed in the elegant Tang Dynasty style, featuring tranquil ponds, ornate wooden pavilions, rock formations, and perfectly pruned bonsai trees.

Right next to the garden lies the Chi Lin Nunnery, a magnificent Buddhist temple complex known for its serene courtyards, lotus ponds, and graceful architecture. It’s easy to combine a visit to both in one trip.

Visitors explore and take photos at Chi Lin Nunnery, Hong Kong, Oct. 3, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Omnia restaurant

Omnia, a refined Lebanese restaurant in Central Hong Kong, brings a fresh and contemporary twist to traditional Middle Eastern flavors. Although it sits in the higher price range and the sharing portions are relatively small, the taste and quality certainly deliver.

A selection of dishes at Omnia Restaurant, Hong Kong. (Courtesy of Omnia Restaurant)

Meaning “wish” in Arabic, Omnia aims to transform every meal into a memorable experience and every dish into a fulfilled desire. The menu is vibrant, and the selections are generous, showcasing beloved Lebanese classics such as hummus, baba gannouj, labneh, tabbouleh, falafel and kibbeh, reimagined with creative flair. Highlights include black chickpea hummus with portobello mushrooms and salmon kibbeh, modern interpretations that complement the authenticity of the cuisine. Grilled mains like shish taouk, kafta, and kebabs are perfectly charred and rich in flavour, best paired with bold sides such as the restaurant’s signature spicy potatoes.

Little cove espresso

Little Cove offers a diverse menu, from breakfast pastries and bowls to brunch classics and freshly baked treats, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With four locations, Little Cove Espresso blends a trendy, Melbourne-inspired cafe vibe with a cozy atmosphere, welcoming guests from as early as 7:30 a.m., making it the perfect spot to start your day.

A general view of the boutique coffee shop Little Cove Espresso, Hong Kong. (Courtesy of Little Cove Espresso)

BluHouse at Rosewood

At one of my favorite Hong Kong hotels, Rosewood’s BluHouse restaurant brings the lively spirit of Italy to its sunlit dining hall, with a warm, convivial atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine. Guests can dine indoors or enjoy stunning harbor views from the terrace while savoring coffee, pasta, rosticceria, pizza al taglio, pasticceria and gelato. As a “business with purpose,” 1% of BluHouse’s revenue supports underserved local communities, providing employment and upskilling opportunities – a model other hotels have begun adopting. The terrace’s views complement the Italian flavors, though the interior lighting is slightly dim. For lovers of Italian cuisine, BluHouse is a must-visit.

Pasta dishes served at BluHouse, Hong Kong. (Courtesy of BluHouse)

THE LOBBY restaurant

With its graceful colonnades and soaring double-height ceilings, The Lobby has long been one of Hong Kong’s most sophisticated gathering spots. It is also the home of one of the city’s most beloved traditions: The Peninsula’s iconic Afternoon Tea. Guests are treated to an array of artfully crafted sweet and savory delights, all set to the soothing sounds of live jazz, a ritual that has enchanted visitors for decades.

A view of the Peninsula lobby restaurant, Hong Kong. (Courtesy of Peninsula Hong Kong)

Throughout the day, The Lobby offers a refined, globally inspired menu featuring fresh salads and sandwiches, rice and pasta dishes, meat and seafood entrees, and indulgent desserts. As evening falls, the lounge transforms into a more romantic setting, making both daytime and nighttime visits equally delightful. The impeccable service by The Lobby team ensures every experience is memorable, whether for a casual catch up or a special occasion.

Perched along the sparkling shores of Victoria Harbor, The Peninsula Hong Kong, affectionately known as the “Grande Dame of the Far East,” combines historic grandeur with timeless elegance, making it a must-visit spot in the city.

Soho House Meze

Finding a taste of home on the other side of the world is always a special surprise, and that’s exactly what Soho House Meze delivers. Located on the 28th floor, the restaurant, led by chef Işıl Okçu, serves lunch and dinner featuring a menu of meze and traditional Turkish dishes. From lahmacun and pide to muhammara, atom, köfte (meatballs) and cacık, every dish bursts with flavor.

A selection of dishes served at Soho House, Hong Kong. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

For dessert, classics like sütlaç and pumpkin dessert are on offer, alongside authentic Turkish tea served in traditional tea glasses. No matter how much you travel or explore, there’s something truly comforting and joyful about experiencing the flavors of your own cuisine far from home.