Imagine a place that gently proves you wrong every time you think “nothing can surprise me anymore.” Imagine an experience so intentional, so quietly rich, that it makes you pause and whisper, “I’ve never felt this before.” That’s exactly what happened when I arrived at Ahama, tucked away in southwestern Türkiye's Günlüklü Bay, Göcek, a destination that isn’t just a retreat, but a return. Here, time slows down. Nature speaks, and for once, you actually listen. The Mediterranean glistens in the background, ancient sığla trees (sweetgums) whisper stories from centuries past, and every step feels like a reminder of something you forgot you needed. This isn’t luxury as we’ve come to know it, it’s something deeper. It’s luxury with soul. Ahama doesn’t try to impress you with grandeur. Instead, it invites you to feel. Built with raw, natural materials like jute, wood, stone and linen, the architecture quietly dissolves into the landscape. Inspired by Japanese minimalism and the wisdom of ancient Lycia, the space breathes. It’s a kind of silent elegance that doesn’t need to shout to be seen.

Scent and sound

Ahama is nestled in the heart of a 20-hectare protected forest, surrounded by Göcek’s signature sığla trees – trees that grow only here, their fragrance thick in the air, grounding you. Their presence is calming, almost ceremonial. You begin to breathe differently. Walk differently. Think differently. And though it feels like you’re far from it all, Göcek is only 20 minutes away, and Dalaman Airport is only 35.

A view of the beach at Ahama in Günlüklü Bay, Göcek, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, July 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

You’re not escaping life, you’re simply stepping outside of its noise. Here, everything is curated not for your comfort but for your clarity. The Sound Temple, designed by the globally renowned Hector Esrawe, hosts healing sound journeys beneath the canopy of ancient trees. Morning yoga on the shoreline, breathwork, water therapy, somatic movement sessions, and even art therapy fill the days with meaning rather than noise.

Dining: A sensory ritual

The culinary experience at Ahama isn’t about indulgence, it’s about connection. Every meal feels like a story, every bite a ritual. Mezkla Göcek blends the boldness of Mexican cuisine with the subtle grace of the Mediterranean. It’s not fusion, it’s harmony. At Ege Umi, chef Mustafa Otar crafts dishes that are rooted in Aegean memory and refined through Japanese technique. You don’t just eat here, you feel what you’re eating. Sardines meet ponzu and olive oil. Sea bass is steamed with bergamot. Custard carries the soul of Ezine cheese. Everything whispers, “taste this moment.” And then there’s AY, where cooking becomes a primal, almost poetic act. Fire, smoke, salt and time shape dishes like whole roasted goat, smoked taramasalata, and fresh seafood grilled over an open flame. It’s food that connects you to something ancient.

MIORI by the Sea

One of the most talked-about new venues this season is "MIORI by the Sea," a place where quiet luxury takes center stage and transports you straight to the heart of Italy. What sets MIORI apart is not only its serene and sophisticated atmosphere but also its bold collection of contemporary art pieces that command attention. This unique blend of refined elegance and artistic ambition makes MIORI a must-visit destination for those seeking an exclusive experience that speaks both to the senses and the soul.

Tucked away in the tranquil Bedri Rahmi Bay of Göcek, MIORI by the Sea unveiled its highly anticipated Riva Lounge with a dazzling launch on July 4. Set to become Türkiye’s first true gastro-destination, the event perfectly captured MIORI’s ethos: good food, good mood and good company. But what truly elevated the evening beyond the expected was the seamless blend of cuisine, atmosphere, and art, turning a night out into something unforgettable. As the sunset gave way to an electric set by Solange, SinCasa and Yakuza, guests found themselves immersed in an experience that was both rooted in the Aegean and undeniably global.

What caught my eye just as much as the scenery was the art and sculptural works that added soul to the space. I was especially drawn to Mert Ege Köse’s expressive piece and a stunning installation by Jake Michael Singer, both placed thoughtfully as part of a curated dialogue between nature and creativity.

An art piece by Mert Ege Köse greets visitors at MIORI by the Sea in Göcek, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, July 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

The selection reflects the eye of AWC Contemporary gallery owner Haldun Kilit, whose presence in Göcek signals something bigger: the rise of an Aegean art scene that’s now ready to speak to the world.