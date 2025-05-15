In a city defined by its chaos, contradictions and ceaseless rhythm, the Princes’ Islands offer a rare interlude, a liminal space where time slackens and the soul is permitted to breathe. Just a short ferry ride from the beating heart of Istanbul, these four main islands, Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada and Kınalıada, serve not merely as weekend escapes but as quiet testaments to Istanbul’s layered identity. They are less about what you see and more about what you feel: nostalgia, serenity and an inexplicable pull toward the past. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore many things you must do when visiting Büyükada, ensuring you fully experience of the heart and soul of this extraordinary destination.

If you're wondering where to begin your journey on the island, starting with the historic Ayayorgi Church is a great idea. With a history dating back thousands of years, it sets the tone for the island’s rich cultural atmosphere. One of the must-see spots is Lovers’ Hill (Aşıklar Tepesi), which rewards a slightly challenging walk with breathtaking views. Colorful umbrellas and a romantic setting make it worth the climb. The house of renowned Turkish writer Reşat Nuri Güntekin is also located on the island and remains a notable point of interest for visitors. No guide to the islands is complete without mentioning the Büyükada Anadolu Club. Atatürk once visited this historic place, which still carries the charm of the early republic. With its sea-view terraces and calm atmosphere, it has long been a spot for writers and thinkers.

The outside Büyükada Anadolu Club, Büyükada, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

On the islands, the act of dining transcends sustenance; it becomes a ritual. Few experiences are as profoundly restorative as eating fresh fish by the sea while the sun gently sinks into the Marmara. Whether it’s a rustic taverna on Büyükada’s Ayayorgi route or a refined seafood house on Heybeliada’s quiet promenade, every bite of grilled calamari or lemon-drenched arugula carries the salinity of the Aegean and the patience of tradition. Here, gastronomy is less a trend and more a language of continuity.

Island’s most sophisticated stop

And yet, the islands are not trapped in amber. They evolve delicately, thoughtfully. Enter Princes’ Palace Resort, the newest and arguably most refined addition to Büyükada. Set on a sprawling 30-acre seafront estate, this luxury haven merges the island’s historic essence with the elegance of contemporary design.

The outside view of Princes' Palace Resort, Büyükada, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

From the moment guests step aboard their private yacht transfer, the experience redefines luxury as a form of mindful slowness. The journey across the Marmara Sea becomes not merely a crossing, but a symbolic departure from noise to nuance, from routine to reverie.

At the heart of the resort lies the Akdağ Grand Mansion, meticulously reconstructed to honor its historical bones while offering the comforts of modern opulence. The grand ballroom and library invite not just celebrations but reflection. The building itself becomes an argument for architectural memory, how the past, when handled with care, can be made new again.

The interior of Princes' Palace Resort, Büyükada, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Princes’ Palace is a temple to culinary refinement, where sustainability is not a trend but a core philosophy. Every dish at EMA’s Dining Room is a quiet rebellion against excess – showcasing fresh herbs from the estate’s garden, sea bass delivered by local fishermen and stone fruits that evoke the very soil of the island. The flavors are restrained, seasonal and intellectual. The menu is not flashy; it is literate.

The seaside view from the Princes' Palace Resort, Büyükada, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Chef Samet Güney’s creations, grounded in Mediterranean grace, speak to a younger, discerning palate, those who seek delight not in extravagance but in detail. Whether it’s a lavender sorbet made with blossoms from the garden or a wood-fired aubergine kissed by olive oil from the resort’s own trees, each offering feels like a gentle dialogue between land, sea and chef.

EMA’s Rooftop, inspired by the bohemian terraces of the Mediterranean, adds a sensorial dimension to the resort. As dusk sets in and candles flicker on linen-covered tables, guests sip signature cocktails while watching the silhouette of Istanbul blur into night. Meanwhile, at KREB’s Beach & Yacht Club, nautical elegance meets casual wellness. The infinity pool, soft music and sun-bleached decks invite a kind of stillness that borders on the sacred.