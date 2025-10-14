Have you ever had a stopover during your travels that pleasantly surprised you beyond your expectations? I certainly have. Let me tell you about one such city.

During our nearly 10-day journey through the Netherlands, filled with many stops, I expected Rotterdam to be just okay – perhaps even underwhelming. However, the city pleasantly surprised me and won me over.

When a city becomes very popular or is frequently talked about, I tend to be skeptical at first. I wonder if its fame is truly deserved or merely a product of hype. That’s why we usually avoid adding heavily touristed places to our itinerary. Yet, some cities are simply a must-visit when you’re in the country. Rotterdam was one of those cities for us, and it gave me far more than I expected. I love cities with soul, and Rotterdam, in my opinion, has a vibrant spirit.

Balancing history

Rotterdam, the Netherlands’ second-largest city and a major industrial hub, was originally founded in 1250 as a small fishing village on the banks of the Rotte River. Despite its towering skyscrapers today, it still carries the warm charm of its humble origins. Named after the river, Rotterdam endured severe destruction during World War II but successfully rebuilt itself, emerging as a pioneer of modern architecture. Many of its iconic structures not only offer stunning skyline views but have also become symbols of the city.

The Erasmus Bridge, Cube Houses and Rotterdam Blaak Station reflect Rotterdam’s modern architectural vision, while certain streets continue to echo the city’s historical spirit. Let’s explore this city where past and future beautifully coexist.

Oude Harbor

If you don’t mind, I’d like to start with Oude Haven (Old Harbor), one of my favorite spots in Rotterdam. Sitting at a cafe or on a bench here, sipping your coffee and watching the scenery, you’ll feel the soul of the city come alive.

A general view of Oude Haven. (Shutterstock Photo)

Built in the 14th century, this old harbor has transformed into a lively gathering place for locals and a breath of fresh air for tourists. The blend of old and new architecture here felt perfectly harmonious, making it one of the most enjoyable moments of my Rotterdam visit.

Cube Houses (Kubuswoningen)

Designed by Dutch architect Piet Blom, these unconventional three-story homes resemble trees growing upward and have earned the nickname "Blaak Forest." Located just behind the Markthal, the Cube Houses represent a village within the city. Initially planned as 55 homes, the development was completed with 39 houses, each designed by tilting standard cube-shaped homes at a 45-degree angle and connecting them to hexagonal pillars.

Yellow cubic houses in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

De Markthal: Market Hall

One of Rotterdam’s most striking and appetizing landmarks is De Markthal, a massive inverted U-shaped food market offering flavors from kitchens around the world. The ceiling features art pieces called “Horn of Plenty” and “Cornucopia” by Iris Roskam, earning the building the nickname “Rotterdam’s Sistine Chapel.” This is a must-visit for any traveler.

Witte Huis Rotterdam

One of the few buildings to survive heavy bombing during World War II, the Witte Huis was designed by Dutch architect Willem Molenbroek. Its name means “White House,” and it is one of Europe’s first skyscrapers and an early example of high-rise architecture. At the time it was built, it was the tallest office building in Europe and it still stands proud today.

A view of Het Witte Huis (The White House). (Shutterstock Photo)

Erasmus Bridge

No discussion about Rotterdam is complete without mentioning the Erasmus Bridge, the city’s iconic symbol. Spanning the Nieuwe Maas River, it connects the northern and southern parts of Rotterdam. The bridge is 800 meters long and features a 139-meter-high asymmetrical pylon designed by Ben van Berkel, completed in 1996. Due to the shape of this pylon, the bridge is affectionately called "The Swan."

Church of St. Lawrence

Damaged during World War II bombings, the Church of St. Lawrence (Grote Kerk or Sint-Laurenskerk) was left with only its walls and tower intact. It was quickly rebuilt during the city’s reconstruction efforts and today stands as a symbol of resilience and the city's recovery.

A view of Saint Lawrence Church. (Shutterstock Photo)

Euromast

The Euromast is the tallest tower in the Netherlands, designed by Rotterdam architect Hugh Maaskant in 1960 and modeled after a ship’s mast. Standing at 185 meters, visitors can ascend via a glass elevator traveling at speeds up to 100 kph to enjoy panoramic views of the city. Tickets are available on the official website.

Hotel New York

For a photogenic landmark, Hotel New York is a must-see. Its rooftop restaurant offers stunning views where you can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail while watching and photographing the Erasmus Bridge. The building, which survived Nazi bombings, was built in 1880. Since 1992, it has operated as a hotel, offering accommodation 30 meters above ground.

Willemsbrug

Located next to the Erasmus Bridge, this suspension bridge connects Rotterdam’s northern part to the Noordereiland and Feijenoord districts. Completed in 1981 and designed by C. Veerling, it stretches 318 meters and is named after King William III.

Lijnbaan

Known as Europe’s first car-free shopping street, Lijnbaan was created after Rotterdam’s devastation in World War II by city planners aiming for a modern and meaningful street design. The street is especially lively in the evenings, perfect for shopping or relaxing at cafes to feel the city’s pulse.

Beursplein

If you’ve never seen a double-decker street, Beursplein is a fascinating spot to visit. Located next to the World Trade Center, the street offers dining and shopping options on two levels.

Final thoughts

Rotterdam surprised me with its vibrant spirit, stunning modern architecture and a strong connection to its past. It’s a city that boldly blends history and innovation, offering visitors a unique and memorable experience. If you find yourself in the Netherlands, Rotterdam is a destination you cannot miss.