Only a short train ride from London, Windsor feels like stepping into a chapter of royal history – yet with the ease of a charming English town. It is the kind of place where you can walk the same cobbled streets once strolled by monarchs, then sit in a riverside cafe watching swans drift across the Thames.

At the heart of Windsor lies Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. It is more than an architectural masterpiece; it is still a home to the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II spent many of her final years here and it remains the site of grand state ceremonies and personal family moments. Inside, visitors can marvel at the State Apartments, the exquisite St. George’s Chapel – where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married – and the delicate craftsmanship of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House. Each corner breathes with centuries of stories.

A general view of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, U.K. (Shutterstock Photo)

But Windsor’s magic extends far beyond the castle walls. The town itself invites exploration. Windsor High Street is lined with boutiques, antique shops and traditional English pubs where history feels alive. Across the bridge lies Eton, home to the world-famous college that has educated generations of writers, politicians and even royals. A walk along Eton’s historic lanes offers a glimpse into England’s academic traditions, while the riverside paths make for a peaceful escape.

People walking along Windsor High Street and the shopping center, London, U.K., July 5, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

For those who, like me, find inspiration in the balance of tradition and modernity, Windsor is the perfect muse. One moment you are standing in a chapel where kings and queens are buried, the next you are sipping coffee at Cafe Rouge overlooking the Thames, or enjoying an afternoon tea at the elegant Castle Hotel Windsor. It is this blend of everyday life with timeless heritage that makes Windsor so captivating.

Visiting Windsor is not only about seeing history, but also about feeling it – in the quiet dignity of its castle, the energy of its markets and the calm of its riverbanks. Much like my own designs that translate the heritage of Istanbul into modern couture, Windsor shows us how the past can inspire the present and how elegance can be lived, not just remembered.

Practicalities are easy. Trains from London Paddington reach Windsor & Eton Central Station in about 30 minutes with a quick change at Slough, making it an effortless escape from the city. Castle tickets can be booked online in advance or purchased on-site, and a visit of two to three hours is recommended to fully take in its highlights without rushing.

For me, Windsor is more than a destination; it is an inspiration. Just as I translate the layered history of Istanbul’s seven hills into modern couture, Windsor shows how heritage can live and breathe in today’s world. It demonstrates that tradition is not something frozen in time, but something that can be experienced, reinterpreted, and woven into the fabric of everyday life.

Windsor leaves you with more than photographs. It leaves you with perspective. It is a reminder that history is not confined to books or museums, but can be walked, touched and even sipped over tea. In Windsor, the royal and the ordinary, the past and the present, come together effortlessly. That is its true elegance: a timeless charm that continues to inspire.