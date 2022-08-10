When it comes to holidays and entertainment, Bodrum, beyond any doubt, is one of the first places that comes to mind in our country. It is one of the most popular holiday destinations not only for domestic but also foreign tourists, making it a center of attraction for world-renowned brands. A number of foreign brands, from fashion houses to restaurants, have put down roots in the district.

Mega yachts are waiting at its marinas and booking is required days in advance in order to find a table in its ostentatious restaurants. There are local but popular brands to be explored as well. Let us put Bodrum under the microscope before the summer ends.

Favored in world

The most compelling restaurant in Bodrum, for sure, has been Bagatelle this year. The restaurant, which was opened in New York by two entrepreneurs, Remi Laba and Aymeric Clemente, in the early 2000s, evokes the atmosphere of southern France. They expanded the business in a short time, opening branches in 14 locations, including London, Tulum, Saint Tropez and Miami. The venue, especially famous for its brunch parties, did not overlook Bodrum.

The restaurant opened in Yalıkavak Marina is as popular as others in other places. However, there may be problems with service. So much so that even if you have booked a table, others may be made to sit at your table and you may have to wait for 25 minutes. There is a small pool in the middle of the venue, around which there are tables.

It has a limited menu, but it must be said that the food is delicious. However, waiters do not have a good command of the menu. When you ask for something, they say that it's "not available." When you tell them that it is on the menu, they say "wait a second" and walk away from the table. Nonetheless, all these problems do not lead to a fall in the number of people coming to the restaurant. The tables are all full every evening. Lovers of hookah – a single- or multi-stemmed instrument for heating or vaporizing and then smoking flavored tobacco – also prefer this place since it is offered on the menu.

Marina hot spot

A little further from Bagatelle, Sakhalin, a Russian brand, appears. This is actually the second season the restaurant is having at the marina. Sakhalin is the restaurant of the famous White Rabbit Family in Russia. It is a seafood restaurant, named after Sakhalin, one of the largest and most beautiful islands in Russia. This is a spot that is full every evening. Apart from shellfish, there are also other options like salt-baked fish and sushi. Their sushi is not very delicious but the other seafood on offer is. Their crispy eggplant salad, a savory appetizer, is one of the most popular dishes.

Moving on to Paradise Bay, Lucca Beach is one of the places that has left its mark on this season. The entrance fee is TL 1,500 but you can spend this money inside. The beach and the restaurant are crowded during the day and in the evening. Lucca is the only venue here that offers service in Turkish lira. Hakkasan, right next to it, is having its second season in Bodrum. It is relatively calmer compared to Lucca, but it has a very stylish and peaceful ambience. There are also many a la cart options. Perhaps the biggest misfortune for Hakkasan is that it is located right next to Lucca, which offers service in lira.

Lively summer

5masa (Five Table) in Yalıkavak is one of the venues that has left its mark on this summer. Do not be fooled by its name as there are far more than five tables inside. Roughly speaking, it can fit at least 150 to 200 people. While you are having your meal, a waiter or chef trained in music starts walking between the tables and singing. Sometimes they sing songs by Frank Sinatra, sometimes they sing folk songs from the Black Sea region but everyone gets up and dances at the end of the night.

Sometimes they put on a musical feast, sometimes they take listeners back to the past through nostalgia. The musical performances have proven incredibly successful. By the way, the food is also very tasty but the only problem here is the small portions. If you go there very hungry, you are likely to look for a soup restaurant at the end of the night.

Brava run by Peruvian chef Diego Munoz, again in Yalıkavak, has been the most popular restaurant for several summers. It is full every evening thanks to its decoration, flavors and events throughout the summer.

Kitchen by Osman Sezener, which serves in The Bodrum Edition, is frequented by those who want to taste local delicacies.

Ship Ahoy was one of the oldest and most famous venues in Bodrum. Closed many years ago, it reopened this summer under the name of Sail Loft in Türkbükü. It serves as both a beach and an evening club.

Türkbükü Mavi continues to serve barbecue on Wednesdays, döner kebab on Saturdays and palace dumplings on Sundays. Those who would like to taste these delicacies should definitely stop by. By the way, propellers have been placed on Mavi's pier this year that provide a gentle breeze. Many celebrities come here to escape from the crowd in Yalıkavak and swim in the sea.

The legend of Miam continues unabated. The venue, which is open for 12 months, is perhaps the only place in Bodrum that is full every night. The venue in Türkbükü offers both delicious food and entertainment.

Robert De Niro's Nobu offers a decent environment just like Hakkasan and the food is delicious. You are very likely to meet local and foreign celebrities there.

Momo Beach, which opened a branch in Bodrum after Alaçatı, has already managed to secure its place among the best in a short time.