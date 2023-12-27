The world's most stylish and picturesque 33 streets have been chosen via a recent survey featuring the insights of 20,000 participants.

Istanbul, a bustling city, is included on the list, despite far-eastern destinations making up the majority. Istanbul is well-known for its fascinating historical monuments and a wide array of charming streets that attract tourists.

One street in particular has drawn more attention and intrigue from travelers. Here are the most beautiful streets on the list:

Istanbul

Located between Beşiktaş and Nişantaşı, Süleyman Seba Street, which hosts the first mass housing buildings of Istanbul in Akaretler, has secured its place in the 27th position on the list. The statement mentions that it was built during the reign of Sultan Abdülaziz for high-ranking officials of the Dolmabahçe Palace. The street is noted for numerous dining and entertainment venues.

Montreal

With claims of hosting the world's most beautiful cafes and restaurants, there is no doubt that Rue Wellington Street secures the top spot.

Melbourne

Gertrude Street was once despised by many, but as its surroundings have improved, it has now earned a spot among the busiest streets in the world. Calm and soothing, the 850-meter road is described as such.

Glasgow

Situated among historical streets, Great Western Road particularly appeals to the younger demographic.

A view of the pedestrian segment of McTavish street in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. May, 15, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

Taipei

Yongkang, Taiwan's most famous street, serves as the backdrop for many iconic scenes in films. Local rug merchants, traditional pharmacies and jewelers captivate tourists with their enchanting offerings.

Copenhagen

Experiencing a revival in recent years, this street has gained fame for its new boutique cafes and the flowers adorning street furniture. Danes affectionately refer to Varnedamsvej as "Little Paris."

Auckland

Also known as K Road, Karangahape is New Zealand's most tourist-attracting street. Drawing attention for its historical structures housing various organizations and events, it has become a hub for diverse activities.

Hong Kong

A historical thoroughfare, Tai Ping Shan stands as Hong Kong's oldest and still busiest street. Located at the heart of the city's initial Chinese settlement, the street has now been transformed into a more trendy and contemporary environment.

Bangkok

A structure that dates back almost as far as the city's founding, Yaowarat Road is one of the oldest roads in Bangkok. Running parallel to the Chinatown area, the road hosts cultural sites such as temples and health centers. It is also among the favorite destinations for food enthusiasts.

San Francisco

Hayes Street, a focal point in the city of San Francisco, captivates visitors not only with its dining establishments but also with its architectural charm.