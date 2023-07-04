Known as Türkiye's largest island and the world's first and only island "Cittaslow" – that is a slow city, Gökçeada is located in the Aegean Sea. Gökçeada, which is connected to Çanakkale, the westernmost point of Türkiye, is an island worth seeing in all seasons with its historical texture, sea, local delicacies and colorful streets with Greek houses.

Of course, it takes a little more time to explore the island when it is the biggest island of Türkiye. However, no matter which season you go, there is no doubt that it will give you a wonderful travel experience. Although Gökçeada is a preferred destination for sea tourism, especially in summer, it welcomes visitors in other seasons as well depending on the transportation conditions.

Transportation

You can only reach Gökçeada, which is located off the Gallipoli Peninsula, by sea. The sea voyage you will take with the ferries departing from Çanakkale's Kapatepe is also the most enjoyable way to reach Gökçeada. Ferries also provide transportation in winter, depending on weather conditions. However, since the summer season is very busy, I recommend that you make your plans in advance.

Accommodation

Gökçeada has a very large area and the settlements are clustered in different parts of the island. First of all, for this reason, it may be good to go with your own vehicle or rent a car to avoid transportation problems on the island.

In Gökçeada, you can find unique boutique hotels and wonderful decorations in different areas. Gökçeada, where you will not find luxury and all-inclusive hotels, offers accommodation opportunities to its visitors mostly with apartments, pensions and boutique hotels.

Tourists wander the city center at Gökçeada, in Çanakkale, Türkiye, July 15, 2019. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kaleköy

Kaleköy, literally meaning "castle village," takes its name from the castle ruins here and is at the top of our list of places to visit in Gökçeada. The castle is a center for accommodation, eating and cafes. It also offers a historical texture that you should see here. The castle, which is estimated to be from the Hellenistic period, is located in the area where the ancient city of Imbros is located.

Eski Bademli

Located between the center of Gökçeada and Kaleköy, the Eski Bademli village offers you a fantastic trip. The Greek name of the village is Gliki and it means "sweet." There is a church called Kimisis and the ruins of three different monasteries in the village, which you cannot enter by car.

Tepeköy

The Tepeköy village, which was built on a hill as its name "hill village" suggests, appears as a village where the crowded Greek population lives. Agridia Church, located just behind the village square, is worth seeing.

The Çınaraltı site of Tepeköy village on the island of Gökçeada, in Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Dereköy

Dereköy, which once made its name as the village with the highest population in Türkiye, now appears as a village where very few people live. There are also churches and monasteries in Dereköy, and there is also a historical laundry. One of the things that caught my attention in Dereköy was the following sentence written in front of a house: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance with the rain."

What to eat?

Of course, you should definitely prioritize local flavors on an island with the title of Cittaslow. In Gökçeada, you can start the day with an organic breakfast full of local delicacies and close the day with local delicacies or seafood in one of the local taverns. You can consume vegetables and fruits plucked from their branches for breakfast, taste goat's milk, and sweeten your menu with pine and thyme honey.

In the evenings, you can enjoy olive oil dishes, appetizers and seafood accompanied by Greek tunes in the background, a gentle breeze and a wonderful sunset view. You can also try "Capricorn Tandoori," the most popular flavor of this place, in taverns and restaurants.

In addition, you can taste local and homemade dishes prepared by family businesses with organic products grown in the region. By the way, don't leave without eating the delicious Greek pudding, the famous cookies and ice cream of the island in Tepeköy, Zeytinliköy and Bademli.

The Aegean Sea and mountain range of Gökçeada, in Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Finally, I must say olive cultivation is of great importance in Gökçeada. The Ladolia olive tree, which grows only here in Türkiye, yields olives for oil with a completely different aroma. You can also buy the olive oil obtained from these olives and make light and delicious meals at home.

Don't forget to discover the beautiful beaches of the island as well. However, keep in mind that the island is very big so the beaches are not very close to each other. Also, do not forget to take a drink or snack, an umbrella and a chair with you, as many beaches on the island do not have facilities. Gökçeada has numerous beautiful beaches.

Swim at the Gizli Liman beach, located at the westernmost point of Türkiye. Soak up the sun at Incirburnu, the westernmost point on Türkiye's seaside, about 2 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the port.

Then there is Kefalos, which has a very long beach. If you come here on a windy day, it is a great opportunity to windsurf.

A historical house on the island of Gökçeada, in Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Greek houses

Of course, do not go to Gökçeada and return without taking hundreds of photos on the streets where the historical Greek houses are located. Who knows what stories happened in these historical houses with the colorful decorations on the narrow stone streets?

Have a wonderful dinner full of local delicacies at one of the island's fun taverns and accompany the sirtaki. One day, you should definitely soak in the sun in Kaleköy.

If you are going to Gökçeada between Aug. 14 and 16, attend the Virgin Mary Festival that takes place every year in Tepeköy.

The sea of Gökçeada, which is mentioned as the Island of Poseidon, the god of the sea in Homer's "Iliad," awaits its visitors in all four seasons with its history and unique texture.