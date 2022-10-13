Where in the world am I talking about today? Maybe about a city that you have never heard of before: Yalova. Stretching along the southeastern coast of the Marmara Sea, Yalova was only declared a province in 1995, graduating from its status as an Istanbul district. It is very easy to reach Yalova, which is a great weekend escape, especially for those residing in Istanbul. You can get to Yalova quickly and in a pleasant way by boarding one of the ferries departing from different points in Istanbul.

I think there are many reasons to venture to this city, which you may not have heard of before. Attracting attention with its nature, Yalova invites you with its healing waters, wonderful beaches and historical sights.

Not only is the city center worth checking out in Yalova but also its natural beauties in its immediate surroundings. Before exploring the natural beauties around it though, I recommend you visit the historical sites at the heart of the city. You can visit historical places such as the Yürüyen Mansion and Thermal Atatürk Villa or take magnificent nature photos at the Atatürk Arboretum and Karaca Arboretum, which are home to thousands of different plants. Hersek Lagoon, famous for its pink flamingos near the center of Yalova, Erikli Plateau, Delmece Plateau and Dipsiz Lake are also great places to bask in nature. You will be presented with a different beauty in each season in Yalova, which has very rich opportunities in terms of summer tourism as well as health and nature tourism.

Delmece Plateau

Delmece Plateau, which is very easy to access because it has an asphalt road, attracts the attention of nature lovers with its natural hiking trail. It is a favorite for those looking for a cool place, especially in summer. You can take a walk on the plateau, which is spread over a vast area, and pass the time at one of the venues here.

Erikli Plateau

Erikli Plateau is one of the plateaus in demand during the hot summer in Yalova. The number of people who come to the plateau to camp is also quite high.

You can take long walks among a variety of trees including chestnut, pine and linden trees on the Erikli Plateau, which is 600 meters (1,970 feet) above sea level, while breathing the fresh air to the fullest.

At the same time, you can choose to stop at the postcard-like waterfalls during your nature walk along the Erikli Plateau, with the Erikli Waterfall being just one of them. You can take a moment for a break at this dazzling waterfall.

Bottomless Lake

Located in Erikli Plateau, Dipsiz Lake – meaning quite literally "bottomless lake" – is actually divided into two lakes, one big, one small. The lakes are located very close to each other and are surrounded by rich forests and wildlife.

These crater lakes are called bottomless because their lakebeds have collapsed and their depths remain unknown. The lakes do not have any branches but are home to many aquatic creatures. The walk around the lake, which has a very desolate environment, will make you embrace nature. During the walk, you will also come across campers who have pitched their tents around the lake.

Hersek Lagoon

The Hersek Lagoon, which was formed by the deposits of clay, silt and sand carried by the Yalakdere in the region, filling the Marmara Sea, is on the migration route of many birds. Hersek Lagoon, located in the Altınova district of Yalova, is the habitat of many bird species, especially waterfowl. Flamingos are one of the most important bird species that come to the lagoon, which is also the habitat of birds such as black-billed terns, Mediterranean gulls and poyraz birds. The number of tourists coming to the lagoon to watch the flamingos is increasing by the day. Photography enthusiasts are particularly interested in the lagoon.

Yalova thermal

In addition to its beaches and natural beauties, Yalova, which is famous for its healing waters, has a very developed bath culture. Yalova, where the healing waters boiling directly from the ground are transferred to baths or facilities such as hotels, is also an important city in terms of health tourism. There are three historical baths or thermal spas, whose history goes back to the Roman period: the Valide Bath, Sultan Baths and Kurşunlu Bath. The Kurşunlu Bath, which was built during the Byzantine Empire, is an important place both in terms of its healing waters and historical value. It is said that the bath, which was restored by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II during the Ottoman Empire, heals many diseases.

The healing waters in the thermal are supposed to be very good for rheumatic and metabolic diseases as well as illnesses related to the digestive system, skin, kidneys and urinary tract. It is known that the waters in the facility classified as gastric water, eye water and foot water are good for stomach, eyes and feet ailments respectively.

Sea ​​in Yalova

Yalova is also an important center in terms of sea tourism with its coast. Its beaches, which are as dazzling as the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, welcome many people in the summer months. You can enjoy the sea and the sun to the fullest on the beaches of Altınova Hersek, Çınarcık, Esenköy, Armutlu and Fıstıklı. In addition, you can find cute hostels where you can stay at affordable prices, where summer residents increase the population during the summer months.

Especially in Fıstıklı, you can spend an unforgettable day at one of the places by the sea that serve village breakfasts prepared with organic products.

In addition to the beauties around Yalova, you should absolutely spend time in the center. You should definitely visit Yalova marina, watch the wonderful sunset there and take a walk. You can also jump on one of the boat tours organized here and explore the most beautiful bays of the Marmara Sea. I also recommend stopping for a coffee or lunch break at one of the seaside cafes and restaurants on the Yalova beach outside the marina.

This underrated city offers beauties to discover no matter what season you come. Yalova waits to be discovered by travel enthusiasts, with much more to offer than what I have told.