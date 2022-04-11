Van, in eastern Turkey, is feeling the joy of 2022's firstborn Van kittens. The elegant Turkish Van, which is a distinctive cat with its pure white body and two amber eyes, gives a graceful yet strong impression.

Van cats are carefully cared for in the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ), Van Cat Research and Application Center where they are taken under protection. A total of 23 mother cats and their 60 kittens are also fed in special rooms.

The friendly Van cats are the main squeeze of the visitors at the center.

The Van cats, which are kept under protection in the cat villa within Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ), Van Cat Research and Application Center gave birth to new kittens, Van, Turkey, April 5, 2022. (AA Photo)

Center Director Abdullah Kaya said that 2022's first birth will be followed by new kittens. "Our cats have been saved from extinction. Now they continue to exist more. That's why every original Van kitten born is very valuable to us," he said.

"Every baby born is ensured to suckle from its mother for two and a half months. Contact with the kitten is prohibited during this period. We run health tests such as a health screening, deafness and biochemical as well as following their routine vaccinations," he added.

Explaining that every kitten that comes into the world is recorded, "We keep records of which animal comes from which mother, which father, grandfather and grandmother, and how it behaves. We keep the record of their lineage. I can say that we are getting more professional each year. Therefore, we meticulously carry out all the procedures so that the Van cat can look forward to the future with confidence," Kaya added.

Director of the Van Cat Research and Application Center, Abdullah Kaya, Van, Turkey, April 5, 2022. (AA Photo)

Last month, YYÜ Van Cat Research Center participated in the "Van Cat Beauty Contest" with two cats out of a total of 32 Van cats in the competition. Mia, with blue and green eyes, took home the first-place medal.