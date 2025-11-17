Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, widely regarded as one of Türkiye’s most successful and handsome actors, has captivated millions with both his talent and charisma.

Born in Adana, Tatlıtuğ gained fame not only for his acting career but also as a model, establishing himself as a prominent figure in Turkish entertainment.

Recently, the actor made headlines with a bold personal decision. Known for his love of the sea, Tatlıtuğ purchased a luxury yacht last summer for $13 million. Now, he has upgraded to a larger model, replacing his 12-meter (39-foot) vessel with a new 16-meter yacht. The move highlights his enduring passion for the sea.

Tatlıtuğ has also been in the news for a more personal matter. The actor previously battled sleep apnea, a potentially life-threatening condition and overcame it after undergoing extensive treatment.

This combination of personal triumph and luxurious lifestyle continues to keep Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ in the public eye, reflecting both his resilience and his flair for living well.