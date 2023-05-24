As part of Turkish cuisine week, an opening ceremony took place in the South American country of Colombia.

The event, hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Bogota, was held at a hotel. The ceremony was attended by diplomatic mission representatives and numerous Turkish citizens living in Colombia.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Bogota, Beste Pehlivan Sun, emphasized the richness of Turkish cuisine and the flavors of Hatay dishes in her speech at the event.

Traditional delicacies from the Hatay region, prepared by Turkish chefs who traveled from Türkiye, were served to the guests.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Bogota, Beste Pehlivan Sun (C) poses with the chefs during the Turkish Cuisine Week event, Bogota, Colombia, May 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

The menus for the event were inspired by Hatay cuisine, one of the gastronomy cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Throughout the program, videos showcasing Turkish cuisine were presented to introduce the flavors and culinary heritage to the attendees.

Turkish cuisine week, which is traditionally organized every year, will conclude on May 27.