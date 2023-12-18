Amid concerns for their safety while on duty, a cohort of 20 debt enforcement officers, including female personnel, in Türkiye Gaziantep have taken up kung fu training to equip themselves with essential close combat skills. This initiative, initially introduced for healthcare workers, has now extended its reach to serve officers at the Gaziantep Execution Directorate, responding to their specific request for self-defense training.

Recognizing the heightened risks associated with their line of work, debt enforcement officers are embracing these martial arts techniques to enhance their ability to protect themselves. The training sessions, commencing with warm-up exercises, focus on instilling fundamental techniques crucial for close combat scenarios, providing officers with essential tools to navigate potentially high-risk situations.

Türkiye Wushu Kung Fu Federation provincial representative and national team coach Şeyhmus Çakmak stated that many professional groups face violence in the course of their work, and in response to requests, they provide training for individuals to protect themselves.

Çakmak, stating that there is a high prevalence of violent pressure and outbursts of anger in society, said: "We have conducted training sessions for individuals in high-risk occupational groups to help them defend themselves. Initially, we provided training to the personnel at the Health Provincial Directorate."

He continued: "Now, we are providing training to debt enforcement officers to enable them to defend themselves. Based on the applications we receive, where we observe that they are occasionally in difficult situations and facing resistance, we offer them training on how to defend themselves simply. Our goal is to provide defense training to almost all high-risk occupational groups. We are making efforts to suppress the excessive violence pressure in society somewhat, encourage better communication and create a more communicative environment."

"Debt enforcement officers can encounter unwanted resistance or opposition in the course of their duties. With these training sessions, we teach enforcement officers how to defend themselves. Our main goal is to foster a sports-oriented mindset and create awareness against violence," he added.