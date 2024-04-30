A historic cemetery, known colloquially as the "Italian Cemetery," where individuals from the Catholic faith who contributed to the railway construction in the Ottoman Empire during the 19th century were laid to rest, is facing the threat of extinction due to neglect.

A local historian, Engin Beksaç, expressed concern over the abandonment of the cemetery during an interview with Demirören News Agency (DHA).

"When we look at its current state, we encounter an area of graves completely abandoned to its fate. It has reached a point where it may be unrecognizable, perhaps experiencing its final stages. Immediate measures must be taken to protect and clean this site and to mitigate the extensive damage to some extent, no matter how late," he said.

During the 19th century, individuals from various countries such as France, Italy, Germany and Austria participated in the railway projects initiated by the Ottoman Empire. Consulates were established in the Karaağaç neighborhood of the city for foreign delegates, while a Catholic cemetery was built in an area close to the Greek border. Yet, the historic cemetery was gradually forgotten and left to its fate over time.

The Catholic population during the railway construction period resulted in the cemetery being built in the area, Edirne, Türkiye, April 29, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Railway construction

Highlighting the increase in the Catholic population during the railway construction period, the retired historian Beksaç, formerly from the Department of Art History at Trakya University's Faculty of Arts, said: "Levantine and Catholics had been living in Edirne from much earlier times, which we can find in our records, but the period of intense activity, especially with the commencement of railway construction, brought Austrian, French and German Catholic engineers and their families to Edirne, leading to a significant increase in the local Catholic population. While they operated mainly in the Kaleiçi area, we know that summer residences were in Karaağaç, and it is within our knowledge that the population density in Karaağaç was predominantly Christian rather than Islamic."

Abandoned to its fate

Beksaç, noting a period of intense burials in the area from the late 19th century to the early 20th century, added: "In subsequent periods, after the separation of the Catholic and Levantine groups in the area, the cemeteries were abandoned. Particularly after 1940, the destruction in this area intensified. Many things that existed until recent years have rapidly disappeared. When I first visited this cemetery in 2006, it presented much more data than today. Most of the tombstones were standing, and most inscriptions could be read. However, every passing day, these have been broken and lost. When we look at its current state, we encounter an area of graves completely abandoned to its fate."

He also lamented that many catacombs had been plundered, stating: "The cemetery is a typical Catholic cemetery, organized in catacomb-like structures with several layers. Niches were prepared around corridors for the placement of coffins. However, we see that all these niches have been opened, and the coffins removed. I don't believe much remains down there. It is an area where one must tread carefully. It was one of the finest examples of Edirne's tolerance, fostering interfaith dialogue and ethnic diversity."

"It has reached a point where it may be unrecognizable, perhaps experiencing its final stages. There are hardly any catacombs left intact below. Much has been lost; not a single tombstone stands. Recently, most of the stones I've seen here have been shattered and fragmented. Immediate measures must be taken to protect, preserve and clean this area, and to mitigate the extensive damage to some extent, no matter how late. This is not just for Edirne but a matter of human dignity, respect and duty toward the people living here," he emphasized.