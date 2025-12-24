National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın made a personal visit to the tomb of the scholar and philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on the sidelines of his official visit to Syria, accompanying Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Kalın’s visit, beyond his diplomatic and security responsibilities, to one of the most renowned Muslim philosophers has sparked controversy, with some questioning the message he intended to convey. Several have pondered whether it reflects a desire to move beyond regional policies based solely on realistic and pragmatic calculations, or whether it was to remind all parties that a shared intellectual foundation exists.

'Virtuous City' in regional reality

One of the central concepts in al-Farabi's political philosophy is that of the “Virtuous City,” a comprehensive philosophical conception of the ideal city from an Arab-Islamic perspective, influenced by Plato but developed within a distinct rational and spiritual framework.

Kalın, also recognized for his philosophical interests and his knowledge of music and Islamic philosophy, frequently cites al-Farabi’s ideas and works in his writings and philosophical lectures.