Furkan Kara was diagnosed with Williams-Beuren syndrome when he was a child. Now 27, Kara lives in the northwestern Turkish province of Karabük with his family and, for as long as he can remember, he has relied on support from his parents. Due to his rare congenital developmental disorder, Kara was completely dependent on his family until the end of high school. But, in spite of all of his challenges, he has chosen to move forward and improve his own quality of life.



Kara decided to make a change two weeks ago. He took a job as a busboy at a local restaurant to help out his family and socialize with other people.



Kara said he likes to work, and it makes him happy. “Friends like me should do something. They shouldn't waste their time; they should work,” he said.



Kara noted that he is happy to contribute to the family’s budget now that he has a job. "They are also very happy,” he said. “I help them as much as I can.”



Kara aims to be an example for others who are affected by the syndrome, which is characterized by growth delays, learning disabilities, distinctive facial features which give an “elfin” appearance and cardiovascular issues. “I want my friends who do not have a job to work as well," he said.



The owner of the restaurant that employees Kara, Ahmet Erdem, said he is satisfied with Kara’s work. He said Kara is doing his best and completes all his tasks with excellence.



"We give him the kind of work that is suitable for him. We have no complaints so far,” Erdem said.



“We have given everyone like Furkan a chance to work. I want to state that they will do the job in the best way. It is necessary to help friends like Furkan socialize,” Erdem added.



“They are not harmful. They choose their words carefully when they speak. We make them happy, and they make us very happy,” he said.