Orhan Karaalioğlu, a 73-year-old traditional toy master, has been officially recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage Carrier by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Türkiye, as he designs and creates forgotten toys of the past inspired by his childhood memories in his workshop, passing on the art of traditional toy-making to young apprentices.

Karaalioğlu's valuable contribution to preserving cultural heritage has recently been highlighted by Gazi University in a newly published book titled "Handcrafted Traditional Toys." Karaalioğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) the story of how he ventured into toy-making after retirement, transforming his childhood memories of toys into a published book, and later materializing them in his workshop.

He pointed out the potential hazards of commercially manufactured toys, many of which are made from harmful materials. In contrast, Karaalioğlu ensured that the materials he uses are safe for children, employing water-based acrylic paints that pose no harm.

Each of his handcrafted toys features movable parts, entertaining children while nurturing their skills and improving hand-eye coordination, thus supporting their psychomotor development.

Beyond woodcraft, Karaalioğlu also teaches photography classes at Hacettepe University, reflecting his passion for continuous creativity and innovation.

Recalling his earliest toy-making experience at 4, when his mother crafted a paper boat for him to sail, he fondly reminisced about a train made from matchboxes, with cardboard wheels attached using pins. This early childhood fascination with toys inspired him to create and develop new designs, such as a toy horse crafted from cardboard with fabric hair, replicating the one his mother made from discarded fabric scraps.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of children's excessive engagement with digital games on tablets and phones, Karaalioğlu emphasized the importance of encouraging social interaction through traditional toys. He advocated for reducing children's exposure to devices lacking educational and developmental benefits.

As an Intangible Cultural Heritage Carrier, Karaalioğlu continues to work toward imparting the art of traditional toy-making and encouraging a return to meaningful play experiences for future generations.