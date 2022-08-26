Türkiye's Consulate General in New York welcomed the Mexican community at the Turkish House (Türkevi), introducing rich Mexican travel destinations, culture, art and delicious cuisine.

At the event, where traditional dishes and drinks from Mexico and Türkiye were presented to the participants, dancers performed traditional Mexican folk dance and then listened to Turkish music.

The event which enabled Türkevi to open its doors to Mexico was organized jointly with the Mexican government.

Reyhan Özgür, consul general of Türkiye in New York, said that through the cultural interaction in this event, Türkiye and Mexico aim to establish better cultural ties.

The event organized by Türkiye's Consulate General in New York in Türkevi hosts Mexican community to enhance cultural interaction, New York, U.S., Aug. 28, 2022. (AA Photo)

Stating that the diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1927, Özgür stated that Türkiye wants to develop its relations with Mexico in various fields, from culture to tourism, from economy to trade.

Özgür added that Türkevi brings together the immigrant communities in New York with the events it organizes and that its doors are open to anyone who wants to experience Turkish hospitality.