Pastries and breads are essential for tables around the world and as such, CNN Travel has gathered a list of the most popular, including simit from Türkiye.

Each culture defines bread differently. William Rubel, an expert on bread history, said, "Bread is whatever your culture says it is."

Simit, Türkiye

CNN Travel's article praises simit, a staple of tables in Türkiye.

For simit, one of Türkiye's famous street flavors, the article describes it as having a "charred crust that adds a slight sweetness to the bread."

While pointing out the decreasing trend of simit sellers wandering street by street, it is noted that the popularity of simit stalls is increasing.

Here are the top pastry delights that made it to the list:

Luchi, Bangladesh

Bengali Luchi is a traditional Bengali-style deep-fried puffed bread made using all-purpose flour.

Pao de queijo, Brazil

Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread, is a small, baked cheese roll or cheese bun, a popular snack and breakfast food in Brazil.

Montreal bagel, Canada

The Montreal bagel is a smaller, denser and sweeter version of the traditional bagel, originating in Montreal, Canada. It's hand-rolled, boiled in honey-sweetened water, and baked in a wood-fired oven, giving it a distinctive chewy texture and sweet taste.

Khachapuri, a beloved staple in Georgian cuisine, features bread filled with cheese and other delectable ingredients. (Getty Images Photo)

Khachapuri, Georgia

Khachapuri is a traditional Georgian dish consisting of bread filled with cheese and other ingredients. It's a beloved staple in Georgian cuisine.

Marraqueta, Chile

Marraqueta holds the title of Chile's most beloved bread, cherished for its versatility in toast and sandwiches and as a key ingredient in dishes like pastel de carne (meatloaf). Esteemed as a national staple, it proudly symbolizes Chilean culinary tradition and identity.

Shaobing, China

Shaobing, or Huoshao, is a baked, unleavened, layered flatbread originating from northern Chinese cuisine. It comes in both stuffed and unstuffed varieties, with or without sesame toppings. Shaobing offers a wide range of fillings, categorized into two main flavors: savory and sweet.

Injera, Ethiopia

Injera, a staple in Ethiopia, Eritrea and some parts of Sudan and Kenya, is a sour fermented flatbread with a slightly spongy texture, typically made from teff flour. Central to the dining experience in these regions, injera is often likened to bread or rice.

Lavaş, Turkic

Lavaş (lavash) is one of the most unique consumption items of Turkic culture originating from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Anatolia. It's a flatbread, thin, soft and chewy, made from flour, water and salt. It's baked and commonly used as a wrap or served with meals.

Baguette, France

The baguette is a long, thin loaf of French bread known for its crispy crust and soft interior, popularly enjoyed across France.