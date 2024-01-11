Wearing his costume, a "Turkish Spider-Man" who travels from province to province in Türkiye had to stroll through Sivas, one of Türkiye's coldest cities, with his costume covered by a jacket and thermal underwear.

Ayaz Koç, who works in modeling and the animation industry in Izmir, had traveled to the region after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, performing free Spider-Man shows for children. Loved by the locals, Koç aimed to fulfill his dream of touring all 81 provinces with his Spider-Man costume.

His fifth stop in the 81-province tour was Sivas. The local Spider-Man took photos with citizens in the historic city square and received intense interest. However, succumbing to Sivas' cold weather after waiting for hours in the historic city square, the local Spider-Man had to wear a jacket to take photos with citizens.

The next destination for the Spider-Man defeated by the cold weather in Sivas will be Diyarbakır.

The Turkish Spider-Man lamented the chilly temperatures in Sivas and his inability to withstand them but explained: "I used to do modeling, acting and animation shows in Izmir. When there was an earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, I volunteered there to entertain children. People recognized me in the earthquake zone. I started helping people, the homeless, and street animals there."

"This is my fifth stop, and I'll move on to Diyarbakır from here. I want to be a source of hope for people. Initially, I wondered why people don't pursue their dreams and why they can't succeed when they have dreams. I told my family, 'I'm going,' and said I would chase my dreams. I want to prove this to people; I want to be successful. Many people have appreciated me. Sivas is cold; I shiver even talking to you. Sivas is a small city but rich in history. It's cold, and I'm cold, but I will succeed," he added.