Türkiye’s rich tradition of regional weaving will be showcased in Europe as the "Türkiye Weaving Atlas - Memory of Fabric” exhibition opens at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg from Jan. 26 to 30.

The exhibition brings together Türkiye’s diverse weaving heritage for the first time in a single showcase, highlighting centuries of craftsmanship and cultural memory.

Organized under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan, the exhibition is hosted by the Turkish Delegation during the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, or the PACE.

The display features centuries-old weaving knowledge from all seven regions of Türkiye, offering visitors insight into the historical, social and aesthetic dimensions of traditional textiles.

A general view of the “Türkiye Weaving Atlas - Memory of Fabric” exhibition, prepared as part of the Türkiye Weaving Atlas project, on display at the Council of Europe building, Strasbourg, France, Jan. 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

All textiles on display are produced using natural fibers and locally sourced materials through environmentally respectful methods. Traditional weaving is recognized as a zero-waste practice carried out without industrial processes.

The works presented highlight weaving as a vessel of memory, identity and culture, while reflecting the Council of Europe’s commitment to heritage preservation, rural development and sustainable craftsmanship.

The exhibition also aligns with PACE reports on cultural heritage and sustainability prepared by Turkish Delegation member Zeynep Yildiz, emphasizing traditional production methods and sustainable heritage practices.

Yildiz said the "Türkiye Weaving Atlas” project, led under the first lady’s guidance, marks a milestone in preserving traditional textiles. She noted ongoing efforts in rural Ankara to revive the historic Ankara sof fabric through local weaving workshops.

A member of the PACE Culture Committee, Yildiz said her forthcoming report on preserving Europe’s rural culture highlights how traditional lifestyles contribute to sustainability.

She also thanked Emine Erdogan and women across Türkiye whose skill and dedication are reflected in each piece on display.