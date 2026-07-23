The Archaeological Excavation and Viewing Terrace Project around Hıdırlık Tower, carried out by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, has been completed.

According to a statement from the municipality, the project preserved the site's historic character while opening archaeological remains and artifacts uncovered during excavations around Hıdırlık Tower to visitors.

As part of the project, visitors can examine historical remains dating from antiquity to the Republican era through glass panels installed along the walking route, while a viewing terrace built on the cliffs offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The archaeological excavations, conducted under the supervision of the Antalya Museum Directorate and the Conservation Implementation and Inspection Bureau (KUDEB), uncovered numerous finds shedding light on the city's history.

Among the discoveries were a monumental tomb dating to the second century B.C., believed to have been built for a regional governor, structures thought to have served as a chapel during the early Byzantine period, mosaic-covered areas, an inscribed mosaic featuring a dolphin motif, two bathhouses, a colonnaded structure, a Roman colonnaded street believed to have extended as far as Hadrian's Gate and the remains of an ice factory dating to the Republican era.

Serdar Oruç Gün, head of the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality's Department of Technical Works, said Hıdırlık Tower, with a history spanning approximately 2,000 years, is one of the most significant historical structures surviving from the Roman period to the present day.

"The site has been reorganized while preserving its historical fabric," Gün said. "Our goal is to protect the past and carry it into the future while enabling the people of Antalya and visitors to the city to gain a closer understanding of this historical heritage."

Gün added that, alongside preserving the historical heritage, the project aims to transform the area surrounding Hıdırlık Tower into a new cultural and tourism attraction.