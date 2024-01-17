Emphasizing the vital role of the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) "Best Tourism Village" initiative, Pamukkale University's Faculty of Tourism highlights the potential to increase tourism and ensure sustainable development for the ancient city of Attouda in Denizli, underscoring the significance of joining the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) "Best Tourism Village" initiative network.

The university (PAÜ) dean Serkan Bertan emphasized the importance saying: "The initiative for the best tourism villages, focusing on the development of tourism in rural destinations that support local businesses and preserve traditions, aligning with sustainable development goals, encompasses villages that have cultural and natural assets, are exemplary in rural tourism and protect and promote rural and community-based values, products and lifestyles.

"Mustafapaşa (Nevşehir), Taraklı (Sakarya), Birgi (Izmir) and Şirince (Izmir) have been included in the 'Best Tourism Villages' list, while Cumalıkızık (Bursa), Anıtlı (Mardin), Üçağız (Antalya) and Kemaliye (Erzincan) have been selected for the best tourism village development program."

Poster of Hisar Attouda Tourism Association, Denizli, Türkiye. Jan. 17, 2024. ( IHA Photo)

Professor Bertan expressed that for a village to consider applying to the Best Tourism Village Initiative, it should have a population of up to 15,000, be located in an area where traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock, or fishing continue, share community values and lifestyle, possess cultural and natural resources, promote and preserve cultural assets, adhere to sustainability principles (economic, social, environmental), integrate tourism development and value chain, prioritize tourism management, have infrastructure and connectivity and meet health, safety and security criteria.

He shared the following information about the ongoing efforts: "The ancient city of Attouda and the village of Hisar, located on the hill to the east of Mount Salbakos, were declared a Grade I Archaeological Site in 1988. In 1963, the Attouda Museum was established and in 2013, it was declared a Grade I Urban Archaeological Site. Attouda Ancient City and Hisar Village, which harbor values from various periods, have been inhabited since the second century B.C. They include the Mercan Dede Shrine, Hisar Village Mosque, Mill, Village Hall, Cooperative Building, Teacher Residences, Historic Village Coffeehouse and Gazi Primary School."

He also added: "Efforts are being made to preserve and promote cultural values in the village. Additionally, surface surveys are being conducted by the Archaeology Department of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Pamukkale University. This will lead to increased innovation and digitization, easier access to financing, increased investments, development of local products, innovations in value chain integration, more efficient use of resources, and an increase in sustainable practices."

Pamukkale University (PAÜ) Faculty of Tourism Dean Serkan Bertan highlighted the natural and cultural diversity of the ancient city of Attouda in Sarayköy and the village of Hisar, Denizli, Türkiye, Jan. 17, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Bertan emphasized the necessity of conducting an inventory study as the first step in the Best Tourism Village Initiative roadmap. In the subsequent stages, he highlighted the importance of collaboration through a comprehensive and participatory approach coordinated by public institutions and involving nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). The evaluation of criteria for the Best Tourism Villages Initiative application should also be undertaken collectively.

"By evaluating Attouda Ancient City and Hisar Village within the Best Tourism Villages Initiative framework, rural development will be achieved. On-site and online training sessions will take place, national and international recognition will increase, awareness will be raised, population loss in the village will decrease with more people returning, innovation and digitization will rise, access to financing will become easier, investments will increase, local products specific to the region will thrive, innovations in value chain integration will emerge, resources will be used more efficiently and sustainable practices will grow," he said.