The prestigious Taste Atlas, which evaluates the world's most famous flavors and compiles the best ones into a list, has recently unveiled its ranking of the world's most exquisite lamb dishes. Taking the spotlight among these delightful creations is Erzurum's iconic "Cağ Kebabı," securing an impressive 2nd place in the global lineup.

This recognition not only highlights the rich heritage of Turkish cuisine but also showcases the artistry and flavors that lamb-based dishes bring to the table.

The list is as follows:

Paidakia – Greece Cağ kebab – Türkiye Kuzu döner – Türkiye Adana kebab – Türkiye Lechazo – Spain Iskender kebab – Türkiye Hünkar beğendi – Türkiye Kleftiko – Greece

Turkish cuisine is celebrated for its rich and diverse flavors, drawing inspiration from centuries-old culinary traditions. Fresh ingredients, aromatic spices and cooking techniques passed down through generations create dishes that are not only delicious but also reflective of Türkiye's cultural heritage.