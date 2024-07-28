Time magazine, renowned globally for its influential rankings, has unveiled its list of the "100 Greatest Places in the World" for 2024. This prestigious selection features Diyarbakır, Türkiye, highlighting its unique cultural and historical significance.

The list includes two noteworthy locations from Türkiye, with Diyarbakır being prominently featured. This ancient city offers a 1,000-kilometer journey that includes landmarks such as Harput Castle, Lake Hazar, the historic walls of Diyarbakır and the Euphrates Bridge. The region showcases the rich cultural and natural beauty of eastern and southeastern Anatolia.

Diyarbakir, recognized as the "City of Civilizations" by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office and home to 33 civilizations, attracts local and foreign tourists with its historical and touristic sites.

Diyarbakır Express

The Diyarbakır Express, a touristic train with a capacity of 180 passengers, operates on the 1,051-kilometer line between Ankara and Diyarbakır. Passing through key cities like Malatya, Elazığ and Kayseri, the train makes stops at several tourist spots along the way, offering travelers a unique journey through the heart of Türkiye

In its special issue, Time magazine also underscores the historical significance of the region, using striking language to describe Diyarbakır. The city is noted for its fourth-century origins, with a history dating back thousands of years.

Surp Giragos Armenian Church or St. Kyriakos Church is located in the Sur district, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, April 25, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Local tourism officials aim to boost interest in the Diyarbakır Express, capitalizing on its inclusion in Time's prestigious list to attract more visitors to this historically rich and culturally vibrant destination.

Also, the South Kurtalan Express, one of Türkiye's most historic train routes, commences its journey in Ankara and concludes in Kurtalan.

Departing daily from Ankara at 11 a.m., it arrives in Kurtalan the following day at the same hour. This scenic route traverses through Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Malatya and Diyarbakır, offering a captivating journey through Türkiye's rich history.

The train features modern amenities with ergonomic designs in Pullman, sleeper and couchette cars, allowing passengers to use electrical outlets, dine onboard and engage in pleasant conversations at onboard tables. Upon reaching its final destination in Batman, travelers can explore the historic sites of Hasankeyf and the Zeynel Bey Mausoleum.