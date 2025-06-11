A "Fragrance Tunnel" featuring fragrant and colorful flowers and plants has been established in Türkiye's Edirne. This project, aimed at creating a new attraction in the city, began three years ago at the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and Dye Plants Garden within the Thrace Agricultural Research Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, located in the Karaağaç campus.

The "Fragrance Tunnel" with colorful flowers in Edirne, Türkiye, May 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Under the scope of this initiative, approximately 100 intensely fragrant plants were cultivated. Associate professor Adnan Tülek, the institute director, stated in an interview with journalists that they are conducting experimental plantings of medicinal and aromatic plants compatible with the region in the garden.

Tülek explained that they are studying the adaptation processes of these plants, with the next step being to introduce them to farmers and encourage their cultivation in the region. He also mentioned that annual, perennial, tree and shrub forms of plants are grown in the garden. Furthermore, students receive education on plants and nature at the Children's Agricultural Academy, established under the leadership of the governorship.

Delightful scent

Adnan Tülek expressed that the "Fragrance Tunnel" was created to attract visitors and provide a beautiful visual experience. He noted the tunnel's popularity, st: "of this structure, there are various plants, especially the highly fragrant Edirne rose, honeysuckle, Arabian jasmine and wisteria. All medicinal and aromatic plants also possess beautiful scents."

Visitors taking pictures of roses at the "Fragrance Tunnel" in Edirne, Türkiye, May 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Tülek added that the garden becomes colorful in the summer with blooming flowers and spreads a pleasant aroma. "During the summer, we open our garden to citizens who are interested in this place. Our technical staff also provides information about the plants in the garden," he concluded.