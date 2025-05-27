The European Commission has officially granted geographical indication (GI) status to Erzincan Tulum cheese from Türkiye, recognizing its unique origin and traditional production methods.

In an announcement, the European Commission confirmed the completion of the registration process, including Erzincan Tulum cheese in the list of protected designation of origin names. This means Erzincan Tulum cheese is now legally protected across all European Union member countries.

Erzincan Tulum cheese is traditionally made from sheep’s milk and matures for at least four months, aged either in sheepskin or goatskin casings or stored in barrels. It is characterized by an off-white color, crumbly texture and rich, salty flavor.

The GI certification highlights that the cheese’s distinct qualities arise from the region’s unique natural conditions, including traditional knowledge, local flora and climate. The special geography and climate of Erzincan positively influence the milk’s composition, resulting in the cheese’s exceptional taste.

With this recognition, Erzincan Tulum cheese joins an esteemed group of Turkish products previously granted geographical indication protection by the European Union. These include well-known specialties such as Gaziantep baklava, Aydın dried figs and chestnuts, Malatya apricots, Milas olive oil, Bayramiç white cheese, Taşköprü garlic, Giresun tombul hazelnuts, Antakya künefe, Suruç pomegranate and Çağlayancerit walnuts. Also among them are Gemlik olives, Edremit olive oil, Milas oil olives, Ayaş tomatoes, Maraş tarhana and Edremit Gulf green cracked olives.

Other protected products include Ezine cheese, Safranbolu saffron, Aydın Memecik olive oil, Araban garlic, Bingöl honey, Osmaniye peanuts, Bursa peaches and black figs, Hüyük strawberries, Söke cotton, Manisa mesir paste, Gaziantep melengiç coffee, Silifke yogurt and Aydın Memecik olives.