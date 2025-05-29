Besmi Island, located between Kaş in Türkiye and the Greek island of Kastellorizo (Meis), is one of the top archaeological diving sites in the region. The remains of a shipwreck off the coast of Besmi Island have recently been captured on film, attracting diving enthusiasts and researchers from around the world.

Kaş, known for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and scenic bays where blue and green hues blend seamlessly, welcomes thousands of divers each year. Beyond its natural beauty, Kaş also stands out for its underwater archaeological significance.

Situated on an ancient trade route, Besmi Island is a treasure trove of historical artifacts. The underwater remains of a shipwreck near the island have garnered international attention, drawing divers eager to explore its mysteries.

A diver explores the remains of a shipwreck off the coast of Besmi Island, Antalya, Türkiye, May 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Shipwreck’s story

The shipwreck dates back to the ninth or 10th century, according to underwater archaeological research led by professor Hakan Öniz from Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, Department of Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage. The vessel is believed to have set sail from the coast of Gaza, Palestine, carrying cargo primarily composed of olive oil and olives.

During its voyage, the ship was caught in a storm and sank near Besmi Island. Divers exploring the site, located at depths between 30 and 60 meters, have the opportunity to observe amphorae, pithoi (large storage jars) and anchors – artifacts that offer a glimpse into ancient maritime trade.

The pithoi found at the wreck are thought to have been used for transporting legumes, indicating the variety of goods carried by the ship.

Archaeological remains of a shipwreck lie beneath the waters off the coast of Besmi Island, Antalya, Türkiye, May 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

A team including underwater documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan, along with Levent Aydoğmuş, an instructor from Kaş Diving Center, recently conducted dives to document the shipwreck and its surrounding marine life. Their recordings capture not only the archaeological remains but also the rich biodiversity of the underwater environment.

Tahsin Ceylan emphasized the importance of the site for diving tourism and cultural heritage. He stated: “While Türkiye’s seas may not be the richest in terms of marine flora and fauna, they are extremely rich in underwater cultural assets. Promoting this wealth is vital for the development of diving tourism.”

He further added that tourists are increasingly showing interest in the area, attracted by the opportunity to encounter history over a thousand years old while enjoying the unique underwater beauty of Kaş.