In 2023, over 7 million tourists visited historical monuments affiliated with the National Palaces Presidency.

According to the Presidency's announcement, the total number of visitors to palaces, mansions, pavilions and museums under the National Palaces Presidency last year was 7,261,241.

Compared to the previous year, which had 6,649,163 visitors, there was a 9% increase in the number of visitors.

Topkapi Palace, one of the most visited monuments, hosted 3,474,760 people in 2023, while Dolmabahçe Palace welcomed 1,421,055 tourists.

Beylerbeyi Palace increased its visitor count to 513,100 last year. Another popular destination on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, Küçük Kasrı, was visited by 191,105 people.

Additionally, the National Palaces Painting Museum received 459,835 visitors last year, and the Museum of Islamic Civilizations had 800,000 visitors.

Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum also hosted 150,000 visitors last year.