In Cappadocia, hot air balloons adorned with Turkish flags and portraits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took to the skies, celebrating Türkiye's Republic Day on Oct. 29.

These colorful balloons gave tourists a unique opportunity to admire the region's natural beauty from above. During the celebrations, the balloons lifted off with Turkish flags and Atatürk portraits hanging from their baskets, honoring the significance of the day.

The balloons were prepared for flight in Göreme, a town in Nevşehir province, and ascended one after another just as the sun rose. For nearly an hour, dozens of hot air balloons floated gracefully over valleys dotted with fairy chimneys and natural rock formations.

Pilot Ömür Şekeryapan expressed pride in celebrating the day, stating, “We operate balloon tours every day, but today we are flying with our flags, and we feel proud. We will be in the skies with both local and foreign guests.”

Local tourist Berk Çelik shared his joy of participating in the balloon tour, noting, “It’s a great happiness to be in balloons decorated with Turkish flags on the 101st anniversary of the Republic.”