At the Van Cat Villa, nestled in the serene landscape of Van, the world-famous felines have welcomed the birth of their first litter of 2024. Known for their distinctive blue and amber eyes, these icons maintain their allure and charm worldwide.

Van cats, also known for their snow-white fur, have gained international fame and are carefully cared for in the protected Van Cat Villa.

The breed, which wins the hearts of visitors with its friendliness, is a favorite of visitors all year round.

Professor Abdullah Kaya, the director of the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) Van Cat Research and Application Center, said that births occur in three batches throughout the year at the Van Cat Villa.

"There is a significant increase in birth rates compared to last year. The number of kittens, which was 35 in the first births last year, showed a significant increase this year, with 25 cats giving birth to 65 kittens. Of course, the condition of the mother cats and breeding efforts also contribute to the increase in the number of breeding animals. We believe that we are better every year compared to the previous year due to many factors," Kaya said.

"The Van cat is popular in the city. There are also businesses that want to capitalize on this. However, the Van Cat Research Center is always open. It is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the evening. Anyone can come and visit if they wish. There has also been a significant increase in our visitor numbers. There are about 300 cats in total at the Van Cat Villa. We take care of these cats meticulously," he added.