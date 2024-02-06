Britain announced Tuesday plans to allocate funds exceeding 100 million pounds ($125 million) toward establishing nine new research hubs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and providing training for regulators in the field.

"AI is moving fast, but we have shown that humans can move just as fast," Technology Minister Michelle Donelan said in a statement. "By taking an agile, sector-specific approach, we have begun to grip the risks immediately."

Nearly 90 million pounds would go toward the hubs, which will focus on using AI in areas including health care, chemistry and mathematics, and a partnership with the United States on responsible AI, the government said.

Another 10 million pounds would help regulators address the risks and harness the opportunities of AI, it said, such as developing practical tools to monitor risks in sectors from telecoms and health care to finance and education.

Britain hosted an international summit in November on AI safety.

More than 25 countries who attended signed the "Bletchley Declaration," which focuses on identifying risks of shared concern and developing cross-country policies to mitigate them.