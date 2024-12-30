New Year’s Eve is one of the most entertaining, exciting and somewhat confusing celebratory occasions in Türkiye. I say “entertaining” because many street squares, concert halls and luxurious hotels feature performances by the nation’s most beloved musicians. The evening is especially fun as people host feasts, throw parties, attend galas or head to popular neighborhoods to enjoy the festivities and watch fireworks. The confusion arises because, in Türkiye, New Year’s Eve is referred to as “Noel,” and the streets are decorated with Christmas-themed colors and imagery while gifts are exchanged between family and friends. This can be surprising for many expatriates, as Christmas on Dec. 25 is just an ordinary day here in Türkiye. Yet, over recent decades, many of the sentimental elements of Christmas have been incorporated into the New Year’s celebrations. However, there are also several quintessentially Turkish traditions to be aware of, especially if you're a foreigner celebrating this time of year here.

New Year's traditions

While New Year’s Eve, which this year falls on Tuesday, Dec. 31, is not an official holiday, Jan. 1 is for many. With the weekend preceding the national holiday, many people will take an extended vacation, so be prepared for crowded roads, public transportation and fully booked hotels during this time of year.

Many Turkish households will host a feast on New Year’s Eve featuring roasted turkey accompanied by rice or bulgur. If celebrating at home, the host or guests typically prepare salads or bring meze, which are available at charcuterie shops that often have long lines on the day itself.

Playing bingo with family is a nostalgic tradition for those who stay home on New Year’s Eve. The game is often accompanied by musical performances on TV throughout the evening, culminating in the countdown to midnight.

Family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers often exchange small tokens of affection, with two symbolic gifts being particularly common. The first is anything resembling a pomegranate or an actual pomegranate, as the fruit is considered a symbol of prosperity. There’s also a tradition related to the winter solstice, in which a pomegranate is smashed on the ground in front of the door to bring abundance and prosperity. Another amusing tradition is gifting red undergarments, as wearing them at the start of the new year is believed to bring good luck.

Many people also take walks or head to neighborhoods that are lit up with decorations or feature performances in town squares. In Istanbul’s Ortaköy, for example, people gather to watch the fireworks display over the Bosporus. Keep in mind that there will be crowds and traffic, so plan ahead and head out early if you're traveling by car; otherwise, you may find yourself ringing in the new year stuck in traffic. Trust me, I speak from experience.

Most luxurious hotels will serve a classic roast turkey dinner on New Year’s Eve, with some also doubling as concert venues featuring performances by Türkiye’s top artists. These fancy gala-like events often include dinner or an overnight stay, with a lavish brunch the following day and sometimes spa services. Among the most notable performances are a gala at Istanbul’s Crowne Hotel featuring actress and singer Hülya Avşar and another at the WOW Hotel headlined by Ibrahim Tatlıses and Serdar Ortaç. Additionally, Levent Yüksel will perform at the Grand Tarabya and the legendary Ajda Pekkan will perform at the Istanbul Marriott Hotel in Şişli.

In holiday towns such as Antalya and Cappadocia, as well as in other cities, there are also musical performances by beloved Turkish vocalists like Candan Erçetin, who will headline on Tuesday following performances by famous musicians such as Volkan Konak and Ebru Gündeş earlier in the day. Performances aren’t limited to large cities and high-end hotels – most upscale restaurants across the country will offer special menus and entertainment, while concert halls will feature performances by musicians and DJs in various genres.

One of the most unique ways to celebrate the new year in Türkiye is to take part in a Bosporus boat tour, many of which combine a dinner, entertainment and prime views of the fireworks display over the Bosporus and Dolmabahçe Palace. With options for all budgets and musical tastes, a boat cruise is one of the most entertaining ways to ring in the new year in Istanbul.