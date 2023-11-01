Stress has become a common part of people's lives, with many individuals experiencing it due to factors such as work pressure, financial worries, family issues and societal changes. A 2020 survey conducted by Penn State University suggests that people today are more likely to be stressed compared to just a few decades ago.

But that said, stress is not always a bad thing, according to Safia Debar, a London-based Mayo Clinic doctor.

"It's about the perception of that stress and how your body is actually handling it," Debar said, pointing out that important and happy life events such as getting married or starting a new job can lead to a form of stress.

"Stress that is good for us and may even give us a sense of well-being is eustress, the opposite of distress," she said.

Stress can also come about when a person feels threatened, prompting an adrenaline rush.

"A stressful situation – whether something environmental, such as a looming work deadline, or psychological, such as persistent worry about losing a job – can trigger a cascade of stress hormones that produce well-orchestrated physiological changes," according to Harvard University's medical school.

While not pleasant, such reactions are part of the body's fight-or-flight response or survival mechanism.

Stanford University research published in 2012 showed that while stress "can be harmful and dampen the immune response if it is chronic or ongoing," short-term fight-or-flight responses "may actually be beneficial."

Watching out for ongoing or chronic stress is important, the Mayo Clinic's Debar said, warning that it "will impact every organ system in the body" and lead to feelings of anxiety and even depression, as well as "digestive issues."