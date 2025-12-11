The number of cultural elements from Türkiye inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists has risen to 32 following the addition of “Antep Işi” embroidery, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The inscription was approved during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi.

The ministry said the decision highlights Türkiye’s continued success in safeguarding and promoting its cultural traditions.

Türkiye remains the country with the second-highest number of elements registered on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists, reflecting its diverse cultural legacy and longstanding heritage preservation efforts.

UNESCO’s evaluation report highlighted that the nomination file for Antep embroidery was comprehensive and well-prepared and congratulated Türkiye for its efforts to safeguard living heritage.

Since ratifying the 2003 UNESCO convention, Türkiye has continued to enhance its international visibility by promoting peace, intercultural dialogue and respect for cultural diversity.

Of the 32 elements currently on Türkiye’s UNESCO lists, 14 are multinational, reflecting cooperation with other countries that share similar cultural heritage. Through active collaboration among living heritage practitioners, local governments, civil society organizations and other stakeholders, Türkiye maintains its position as the second-highest country in the world for the number of elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.