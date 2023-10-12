Istanbul, inevitably one of the most visited and still one of the most intriguing cosmopolitans of today, offers something enchanting every season. However, as they say, autumn is the season of peaceful souls, dreamers, illusionists and creatives, so I may introduce you to some of the interesting activities for fall days in Istanbul that will be perfect for these aforementioned minds.

Numerous writers, travelers and famous explorers in the Ottoman era have delved into the rich history of the city traced in its buildings, wooden houses, pathways and fountains – trying to depict motives and shades that make this city so unique.

Coastal mansions embracing the shores of the Bosporus for decades and centuries, bearing witness to thousands of ships passing toward distant ports, beautifully preserved palaces on both European and Asian sides, hills surrounding the city, old passages and hans such as the historic Büyük Valide Han in Eminönü that serves as famous touristic spot today – the list of what makes Istanbul is alluring.

I could say that I have no doubt that Istanbul in the past had that sense of calm often described in novels, when dozens of cobblestone paved streets were even quieter on colder fall and winter nights as the street vendors used to disperse while selling boza and leblebi, and were somehow, as they say, the most noticeable messengers of the night in the old alleys of Istanbul.

The city, however, nowadays boasts numerous captivating events, a rich cultural scene and prestigious sports competitions but I believe it is also still a place where many come seeking inspiration for their next art piece, books or photography collection.

Istanbul eludes magic, and this magic, in my humble opinion, awakens particularly these days when the gray skies hug the city stretching over two continents.

So let's delve into details and explore places and activities where you could maybe capture a dose of this magic.

Colorful, calm: Kuzguncuk

Recognized as a scenic and quiet neighborhood, nestled in the Üsküdar district on the city's Asian side, Kuzguncuk with its streets lined with antique Ottoman wooden houses, large plane trees and greenery attracts filmmakers, photographers and random explorers alike, all those seeking to uncover some less-known corners of Istanbul.

Just like Beyoğlu or Balat, Kuzguncuk is one of the quarters in Istanbul that still bears traces of its rich history and inheritance as it has preserved churches, synagogues and mosques at almost one lane. Whether you decide to unwind that history by peaking into the gardens of the Ayios Yeorgios church or one of two nearby synagogues or simply sip a coffee in many of the petite locals, these days already graced in New Year's lights, a visit to Kuzguncuk will not leave you disappointed.

Why not bookstores

Istanbul in fall somehow directly shifts to Istanbul indoors, to all activities that include a warm cup of coffee or tea, maybe a fresh pumpkin spice latte, and undoubtedly a good book to go within. As a book lover, I may recommend dozens of places, yet the first thing that pops into my mind is the bookstores situated around the area of Caddebostan. One of the largest bookstores spanning five floors – Penguen Kitabevi features the latest titles in both Turkish and English, a broad classics list, and a wide reading area on its third floor.

Stroll between Beşiktaş – Ortaköy

The best recommendations for autumn activities in any place, especially Istanbul, are somewhat slow and relaxing. And Istanbul, besides its urban side, is definitely also a city made for leisurely walks, if you know how to enjoy them. To catch the full Istanbul vibe, one of the most picturesque routes you can take is to stroll from Beşiktaş to Ortaköy. This scenic path along the Bosporus offers breathtaking views of the water, historic landmarks and the iconic Bosporus Bridge. Beşiktaş, with its lively atmosphere, contrasts beautifully with the serene charm of Ortaköy, known for its stunning Grand Mecidiye Mosque built in neo-baroque style, its charming cafes, waffles and the open artsy stalls.

Visit home of famous writer

If you're a literary enthusiast, climbing up the hill of one of of famed Princes Islands, Heybeliada, is a must-visit destination. This quaint island in the Marmara Sea was once home to the renowned Turkish writer Hüseyin Rahmi Gürpınar. His house, now turned into a museum, exhibiting personal belongings, a special corner where the writer penned his work offers a unique glimpse into his prolific life on the island. Explore the charming streets of Heybeliada, known for its historic architecture and lush greenery, and let the island's tranquility inspire your creative spirit.

Opt for a nice sahlep

Fall in Istanbul calls for indulging in comforting flavors, and the one you definitely shouldn't miss is sahlep. Head to the Sirkeci area, where you can find cozy cafes and patisseries, including some of the famous baklava-selling shops serving this traditional Turkish drink. Made from the powdered tubers of wild orchids, sahlep is a warm and creamy concoction that warms both your body and soul on chilly autumn days. Pair it with a slice of baklava or Turkish delight for the perfect treat.

Maçka telpher

For a unique or better said different perspective of Istanbul, take a ride on the Maçka telpher (cable car) that connects Nişantaşı, a chic shopping district, to the bustling Taksim Square. This short but scenic journey spanning over a vast park offers panoramic views of the city, including both sides of vibrant neighborhoods, and of the majestic Bosporus. It's an excellent way to appreciate Istanbul's beauty from a different angle.

Rainy day in Museum of Selfies

Istanbul's modern attractions cater to all interests, including those who appreciate the art of photography, indulging in something fun, or simply looking for an escape on a rainy day in Istanbul. In case you are one of these, there is a great chance you may find yourself in the Museum of Selfies, a trendy spot in Istanbul’s always bustling Mecidiyeköy neighborhood where you can capture creative and fun selfies in themed rooms.

Explore cafes in Karaköy

Karaköy, a hip neighborhood on the European side of Istanbul, is a haven for coffee lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Its cobblestone streets dotted with charming cafes, art galleries and fish restaurants seem to equally capture the attention of both locals and foreigners. Looking for a tasty red velvet cake, simple coffee on a cold evening or a peek at a bohemian-style quartet, Karaköy is your place to go.

Let streets lead your way

Sometimes, the best way to experience Istanbul in the fall is to simply wander without a specific destination in mind. Let the narrow alleys, historic neighborhoods and hidden gems guide you through.

Discover street art, interact with friendly locals and stumble upon quaint shops and eateries that you won't find in guidebooks. Istanbul has a way of revealing its magic when you embrace the spontaneity of its streets. With these activities and locations, you're sure to have a memorable and enchanting fall experience in Istanbul, where the city's rich history and vibrant contemporary culture blend seamlessly to offer a truly unique blend of feeling.