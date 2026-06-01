The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged greater support for parents raising children on their own, emphasizing that a loving family environment is essential for healthy child development.

The United Nations designated June 1 as Global Day of Parents in 2012 to highlight the critical role families and parents play in shaping children’s growth and well-being.

This year’s theme, set by UNICEF, is “Together for Parents.”

Parents’ role in development

In a statement, UNICEF called attention to the growing challenges faced by caregivers, particularly those raising children alone. The agency said parents hold a vital responsibility in children’s care, protection and overall development.

UNICEF stressed that children thrive when raised in safe, loving and understanding environments. Research, it added, shows that parents significantly influence identity formation during childhood and adolescence.

The agency said parenting extends far beyond meeting children’s physical needs, also shaping cognitive and emotional development.

Activities such as singing, playing, providing affection, establishing daily routines and protecting children from harm all contribute not only to survival but also to children reaching their full potential.

“A play-filled and loving family environment is indispensable for a child’s development,” the statement said.

Call for stronger support systems

UNICEF noted that millions of people worldwide are raising children alone, while economic and social pressures on families continue to increase. It described parenting as “a journey filled with love, challenges and continuous learning.”

The agency added that parents are facing heightened socioeconomic strain, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19, when school closures and disruptions significantly increased caregiving responsibilities.

“Parenting is not a responsibility that can be carried by one person or even one household alone,” UNICEF said, adding that caregivers in vulnerable communities and crisis-affected regions bear the heaviest burden and often feel isolated.

UNICEF called for parenting support to become a broader public policy priority, supported by governments and societies, especially in fragile settings and humanitarian emergencies.

The agency also reaffirmed that caregivers should not be left alone, noting that it continues to run global programs aimed at strengthening parenting support and improving child-rearing environments.