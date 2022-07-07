UNICEF Turkey appointed Hadise, an internationally well-known singer, to be their newest Child Rights Advocate on Wednesday. The singer will be supporting UNICEF Turkey's efforts to advocate to end child labor and violence against children in the coming year.

“I am honored to support UNICEF and the children of Turkey. This is a dream come true,” Hadise said. She explained to have agreed to focus on issues that put children's lives at risk, like violence and child labor.

“My message today is simple: Children learn what they see. So, let’s be role models to all children and adolescents of Turkey and resolve issues through constructive dialogue. Let’s also provide every child in this country with quality, inclusive education, adequate social protection, free cultural and sports activities, and learning opportunities so that they can find decent jobs as adults and break the cycle of poverty,” Hadise pointed out.

Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Representative to Turkey, congratulated Hadise on this appointment and invited everyone to join Hadise and UNICEF Turkey in building a safe society that provides equal opportunities to every child.

(R-L) UNICEF Representative to Turkey Regina De Dominicis, young participant Nehir, singer Hadise, and other young participant Resul, Istanbul, Turkey, July 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

“Join us, we need everyone's efforts to ensure that every girl and boy have the right to protection and a place to grow up safely and realize their full potential,” De Dominicis said.

Two young people, Nehir and Resul, who also attended the appointment meeting, congratulated Hadise and UNICEF Turkey on their decision to work together to raise awareness and joint efforts against child labor and violence.

“We, as the society, must do everything we can so that a child who’s been bullied, who will grow up to be a mother or father and will raise children, does not raise their children as a bully,” Nehir said. Resul added telling the story of his friend without giving his name: “While we thought it was his choice, we later found out that it was because his family, whose economic situation was not good at the time, forced him to work even though it is a prohibited act. Children should have more equal opportunities and live happily.”

Born in Belgium in 1985, Hadise is a singer who has pursued her music career in Turkey and who has international achievements. Widely acclaimed, thanks to her music and stage performances, she continues to make important contributions to the music industry. Hadise’s success in Europe made her the strongest candidate to represent Turkey in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009. She started to perform as a judge in one of the most-watched TV programs, the singing competition “O Ses Türkiye,” the Turkish version of “The Voice.”