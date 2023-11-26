Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world. Despite many countries passing laws to combat violence against women, weak enforcement and discriminatory social norms remain significant problems. Globally, an estimated 736 million women – almost one in three – have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their lives.

The "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" campaign, which kicked off on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

This year, the United Nations marks 16 days under the theme "UNiTE! Invest To Prevent Violence against Women & Girls." By using #NoExcuse as a slogan and hashtag, the campaign calls for financing different prevention strategies and transforming social norms to end violence against women and girls.

U.N. Women Türkiye’s #NoExcuse

Aligned with the global campaign, U.N. Women Türkiye launched the #NoExcuse campaign to emphasize that violence against women cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, anywhere and at any time.

Throughout the 16 Days of Activism and beyond, the #NoExcuse campaign underlines the importance of protective legal frameworks and calls for the effective implementation of laws to prevent violence against women. The campaign declares #NoExcuse for any form of violence and that violence against women is a human rights violation.

“As we launch the #NoExcuse campaign, we affirm our commitment to build a world where there is no violence against women and girls. The campaign this year aims to raise public awareness about the current legislation in Turkiye, to call for its effective implementation and for its further strengthening, on the basis of international standards and recommendations. Throughout the 16 Days of Activism and beyond, together with our partners from civil society and public institutions, we will show that when implemented well, laws can protect and transform lives. We will emphasize the importance of knowledge among women and society as a whole on how they can exercise their rights, and the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to effective implementation of policies and laws, in which public institutions and women’s civil society organizations work in close collaboration,” says Asya Varbanova, U.N. Women Türkiye country director.

The head of the EU delegation to Türkiye, Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, welcomed the launch of "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence": “Eliminating violence against women and advancing women’s rights and gender equality is at the top of the European Union’s agenda, both internally and in our partner countries.”

Key facts from world

Globally, an estimated 736 million women have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life.

One in three women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

In 2021, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members. This means that, on average, more than five women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their own family.

Intimate partner violence is the most common form of violence against women, affecting women across diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Less than 40% of women who experience violence seek help of any sort.

Violence against women not only causes immense physical harm but also leads to severe psychological and emotional trauma.

A global study by the Economist Intelligence Unit found that 38% of women have had personal experiences of online violence, and 85% of women who spend time online have witnessed digital violence against other women.

According to the Rapid Gender Assessment surveys (RGAs) on the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 conducted by the U.N. Women in 58 countries, 45% of women reported that they or a woman they know has experienced a form of VAW since COVID-19.