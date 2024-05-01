This Sunday, May 5 is Hıdırellez, an ancient celebration of spring observed throughout the Turkic world and the Balkans. Included in 2017 on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this ancient ushering in of spring is marked with various ceremonies and rituals connected with nature, well-being, fertility, prosperity, abundance and pretty much anything the heart desires.

This is because Hıdırellez, which is the culmination of the names “Hıdır” and “Ilyas,” is considered to be a special envelope of time in which these two spirits meet and bring to fruition the wishes and desires of those who partake in the holiday’s rituals and traditions. According to folk belief, the prophets Hızır and Ilyas meet only once a year and on this evening, they grant wishes to those who ask them. It is believed that Hızır helps and guides those in need on land, bringing abundance, while Ilyas is believed to be the guardian of the waters. According to tradition, as symbols of abundance and prosperity, wherever they step, greenery flourishes, everything they touch becomes fruitful, and they are believed to bring healing.

Hıdırellez is celebrated in different parts of the world under various names such as Ağrice, Altı Mayıs, Aya Yorgi, Aziz George, Bahar Bayramı, Ederlez, Eğrice, Eğrilce, Hederlez, Hıdırellez, Hiderlez, Hızır ile Ilyas, Iderlez, Ilk Yaz, Mantifer, Mar Curcos and Ruz-ı Hızır (Hızır Day). Celebrated across many countries from Central Asia to the Balkans and marks a time of renewal, hope and cultural heritage celebration. According to the Gregorian calendar, the period from May 6 to Nov. 7 is called the Days of Hızır, representing the summer season, while the period from Nov. 8 to May 5 is called the Days of Kasım, representing the winter season.

How to make a Hıdırellez wish

First, it is customary to write down one’s desires make a miniature model of it, or simply use a piece of fabric representing the wish. Then, these Hıdırellez wishes are hung up on a rose tree, buried under a rose tree or released to the sea.

What are Hıdırellez rituals?

During Hıdırellez, people engage in various customs and rituals believed to bring good luck, prosperity and health for the upcoming year.

Some common practices include:

Making wishes: People often make wishes for good fortune, prosperity, health and happiness for themselves and their loved ones. These wishes may be written on pieces of paper, tied to trees or buried under the ground.

Hanging money: It's a tradition for people to hang coins or money on trees as a symbol of prosperity and abundance. The money is usually collected the next day and kept in a wallet without spending it for the entire year, believed to bring financial stability.

Jumping over fires: In some regions, particularly in Türkiye, people jump over bonfires as part of the celebration. This act is believed to symbolize purification, ward off evil spirits and bring good luck for the coming year.

Outdoor celebrations: People gather in parks, gardens or other outdoor spaces to celebrate Hıdırellez with music, dance and feasting.

Washing faces: It is a tradition to wash one's face with the morning dew on Hıdırellez morning. This act is believed to bring beauty and good fortune.

Planting seeds: Planting seeds or sprouts is a common Hıdırellez tradition, symbolizing new beginnings, growth and fertility.

Overall, Hıdırellez is a festive and joyous occasion that brings communities together to welcome the arrival of spring and celebrate the renewal of nature.

Where to celebrate Hıdırellez?

In Edirne: The Thracian city of Edirne is considered the heart of Hıdırellez in Türkiye. Referred to as Kakava Festivities, starting on Saturday, May 4 and leading into the morning of Monday, May 6, the whole town will be transformed with festivities, rituals, musicians and cuisine the region is famed for and will conclude with wishes written on paper being dropped into the Tunca River.

In Istanbul: Hıdırellez used to be celebrated in the colorful Ahırkapı neighborhood, where thousands would flock out to play music and dance in the streets and where possible jump over bonfires. But perhaps due to the immense growing popularity of the event and the immense crowds and congestion as a result, in Istanbul in recent years as well as this one, Hıdırellez will be celebrated at KüçükÇiftlik Park with a combination of modern Turkish musical outfits performing to a picnic-like gathering where guests can sit at tables and enjoy the full day’s festivities, which will include many of the customary rituals surrounding this special day. The very exciting line-up of performances to help usher in the spring include Gaye Su Akyol, Dubioza Kolektiv, BaBa ZuLa, Cümbüş Cemaat, Ahırkapı Büyük Roman Orkestrası and Seyyah. Guests are invited to dress in white and to take part in the wish-making, games, bonfire-jumping and seed-planting rituals that will be made available on the expansive parklike premises.

Suzan Kardeş’in Hıdırellez Festivalı is another entertaining venue to celebrate this festival-like holiday. Taking place at Maximum Uniq Açıkhava, the beloved Balkan musician Suzan Kardeş will be joined by surprise performers food stalls and bonfires as well as opportunities to take part in all of the other rituals that mark this celebration.

In Izmir: There will be celebrations held in both Çeşme’s center and Urla’s Demokrasi Park on the day of.

In Antalya: Boats will be setting sail on Monday, May 6 to bring those wishes that need to be dropped into the sea into fruition. Organized by the Muratpaşa Municipality, boats will be taking off from the Kaleiçi Yacht Harbor.

In Bodrum: On Sunday, May 5, and in organization with the municipality, there will be a bonfire, food and gift stalls, workshops, performances and more at a celebration taking place in Kumbahçe’s Giritli Teyze Beach.