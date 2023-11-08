Being a vegan used to pose challenges, especially when it comes to deciphering where to enjoy a satisfying meal. Luckily, this country has covered it for those adhering to the vegan lifestyle. Not only is Turkish cuisine one of the best in terms of offering vegan options anywhere, but these days, more and more inspiring venues are opening up along the country’s southern coast that serve exclusively vegan cuisine.

These days, it’s easy for vegans to plan a vacation in Türkiye and know that they will have a number of delicious options in many of the country’s top holiday destinations.

Check out this list of the best vegan venues in Bodrum, Antalya, Alanya, Çıralı and Kaş.

Bodrum

Vegan a la Turca: Bodrum’s oldest vegan cafe, which opened in 2018, is Vegan a la Turca, a delightful dollhouse-like quaint shop that prepares Turkish street food classics that are plant-based. It is recognizable by its signature pink door and is located at the top end of Cevat Şakir Street, where the main bus station is in town. Vegan a la Turca prepares traditional Turkish comfort food favorites such as döner, köfte, sucuk toasties, burgers and falafel that are all plant-based. They also regularly feature vegan and gluten-free ice cream and desserts.

While their hours are somewhat limited as they open at 12:30 and close up shop at 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and are shut on Sundays and Mondays, they deliver via Getir.

Bodrum Botanicals Health Shop & Cafe: The newest and most delightful venue to bless Bodrum’s vegan and health lovers has come the way of Bodrum Botanicals, which serves delicious plant-based food and botanical medicine. Opened by an American expat no less, this is splendid and located in the peninsula’s buzzing Konacık district. A wonderful spot to wile away the day as it consists of comfortable and peaceful indoor and outdoor garden tables where you can feast on wraps, burgers, burritos, tacos, Mexican, Asian, and Mediterranean bowls, salads, smoothies and an array of fresh juices that are also delivered via Yemeksepeti.

Bodrum Botanicals also often hosts workshops and seminars on holistic healing practices and is open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Antalya

All Vegan: Located in the laidback town of Çıralı, All Vegan calls itself a snack bar, but their menu has various sought-after specialties such as vegan sushi, vegan manti, a mango and pineapple salad and coconut milk served straight up with a straw in the shell itself. It’s a treat to spend time in their colorful and bohemian premises that has a lush garden and is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily. This is a must-stop for any vegan in the area known for its miraculous hilltop ever-burning Chimaera flames, with the touristic spot of Olympos, known for its treehouse accommodation options nearby.

Ch’i for Life: Housed in the Nirvana Hotel in Antalya’s Muratpaşa District, Ch’i for Life is the city’s largest vegan restaurant that serves up rainbow-colored bowls and wraps with international flavors as well as detox drinks and smoothies. The hotel itself has honed in on a variety of holistic practices, offering detoxes, dietitian consultations, physiotherapy, yoga, massage and more in their spa. The restaurant itself is spectacularly spacious, with large round light-wood tables and booth seating and plants making up the majority of the decor. They are open every day of the week except for Tuesdays from noon to 10 p.m.

Level: The industrial-chic Level is a 100% vegan and gluten-free restaurant located in the city’s old town known as Kaleiçi and is delectably dark and stylish, with booth seating and brick walls lending to the atmosphere. There is an extensive menu of starters that includes mini lahmacun, black and pink hummus and soups. Their main dishes include specialties such as zoodles, rice noodles and tofu goulash. They also serve pizzas, burgers, wraps, bowls and scrumptious desserts such as lavish cheesecakes and cupcakes. Dining here, one wouldn’t think they were at a vegan restaurant with all the choices, yet everything they make is vegan and gluten-free. They are open from noon to 10 p.m. every day except Monday.

Marimor Kitchen: Located in Konyaaltı, Marimor Kitchen is another incredibly uplifting and colorful locale that dishes up exclusively vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free meals and desserts. From pancakes and crepes to mantı, spring rolls and poke bowls, luscious desserts and a wide variety of healthy drinks such as their avocado shake, Ottoman and tamarind sherbets and so much more. The seating is pleasantly plush and the design scheme is just purple all around, while their hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sundays.

Pişekar: The lively and delightful restaurant Pişekar in Antalya’s beloved holiday town of Kaş has a wonderful atmosphere of close-knit tables inside and streetside and a wonderful menu of dishes such as veggie quiche, focaccia, Miyazaki soup, samosas, burritos, bowls, noodles and healthy drinks. Locally, they stay open year-round and their winter hours are noon to 8 p.m., and closed on Fridays.

Tyche: Alanya’s first and only vegan restaurant, Tyche, is a wonderful option for plant-based dining. Their innovative and comfortable space has a great vibe and tables with swing seating while their “out-of-this-world” menu features international bowls such as sushi and Mexican and Ukrainian borsch. Vegan burgers, purple potatoes, a vegan take on Swedish meatballs and sweet and sour chicken, veggie tikka masala and so much more. Their dessert selection is also expansive and includes treats like gingerbread, cheesecake, carrot cake and brownies. They operate Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.