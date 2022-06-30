The video of an assistance dog helping its owner, who is seen in a wheelchair, went viral on social media, warming hearts and receiving many praises from users.
Bracken, the assistance dog performed various tasks such as bringing its jacket and leash to its owner; getting ready for shopping.
It is also trained in helping its owner to dress and undress as it pulls the owner's trousers and brings the clothes.
Currently, the video has received 1.1 million views and 134,000 likes on TikTok.
