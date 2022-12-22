The village of Birgi in western Türkiye's Izmir has been selected as one of the "World's Best Villages" for 2022 on a list announced by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) headquartered in Madrid.

An independent advisory board comprising 20 members shortlisted the villages according to nine different categories – including economic, social, environmental sustainability, cultural and natural resources, and their preservation and promotion.

Birgi village in Izmir's Ödemiş district was included on the list that features 32 villages from 12 countries around the world.

The awards will be presented to the villages at a ceremony to be held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27-28.

A view of the old Birgi village, Izmir, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

It has been reported that the villages of Anıtlı in Mardin and Cumalıkızık in Bursa are also included in a rehabilitation program that UNWTO selected 20 villages in total.

One of the residents of the village, Ercüment Urgancı, shared their delight, saying they couldn't be happier that their village ranked among the best in the world. Meanwhile, Gülsüm Gök, who runs a cafe in Birgi added: "This is an exquisite place. It has organic fruits, and people and neighborhoods are very friendly."