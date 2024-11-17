The skeleton of "Vulcain," a 20.5-meter-long (67.26-foot-long) Apatosaurus, was auctioned in Paris for 4.7 million euros (about $5 million), making it one of the highest-priced dinosaur skeletons ever sold in France, auction houses Collin du Bocage and Barbarossa said.

The record remains with "Big John," which sold for 6 million euros in Paris in 2021.

"Vulcain," comprised of over 80% original bones, was estimated at 3 million euros to 5 million euros before the sale. The 4.7 million b sale price excludes value-added tax (VAT) and the auctioneer's fee.

The new owner, a French collector, intends to lend the skeleton to a museum or scientific institution.

The fossil market is thriving, highlighted by the July 2024 auction of a 150-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, which sold for $45 million at Sotheby’s in New York.