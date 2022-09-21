Dubai will build a luxury resort with a wellness spa, a nightclub, also offering 300 boutique private residences in shape of the moon that is expected to cost at least $5 billion.

Designed by a Canadian architectural firm, the construction is to take place for two years.

The structure will be 225 meters (738 feet) high. Also, the resort is designed as a shopping mall. Thus, it is aimed to attract 10 million visitors per year to the moon in Dubai.

Architects, who wanted to increase the authenticity of the design, added a training center for astronauts to the building. There will also be 144 apartments per month.

In 2021, Vegas also announced to build the moon, however, the construction has not yet started.