Historically, the Turks were nomadic people and thus have a long history of sustaining a nomadic lifestyle that spans many centuries. The earliest known Turkic group, the Gökturks, were nomadic pastoralists in Central Asia active in the 6th century.

Over time, some Turkic groups settled in various regions, adapting to changing circumstances and environments, while others continued their nomadic lifestyle until quite recently, with a few traditional groups continuing the practice today.

While nomadism in modern Türkiye is admittedly near non-existent, several cultural elements have remained ingrained in the Turkish mindset, most of which have ancestors with a nomadic past.

While the custom of walking from one region to another as a pack may be pretty much over, Turks very much continue to live some of the traditions of their mobile ancestors. In fact, the Turkish word for nomads comes from this tradition, as Yörük is a derivative of the word “walking,” i.e., “yürümek."

Digital nomads are a similar concept reinvented for modern times, but what does it mean to be a nomad? And, are there lessons to be learned from the traditional form of nomadism that can be applied to this new form of lifestyle that is increasingly on the rise amongst young professionals? Is returning to the basics the recipe for a fulfilling and exciting life?

Mobile lifestyle

Nomads are known for their constant movement, often following seasonal patterns for grazing animals or searching for resources. Their dwellings are portable and easily constructed. The Turks traditionally used felt yurts that they could easily erect wherever they settled, and they provided sufficient shelter that was warm and protective of the outside elements.

Digital nomads also don’t tend to have long-term homes, their lifestyle is to find sufficient accommodation and stay there for as long as it serves its purpose. This could be a flat or shared flat, an extended Airbnb stay, or staying at hotels in or out of the off-season.

Invest in adventure

Moving around is hard work, and while the Turks don’t necessarily still depend on this movement for their livelihood, as is the case for nomadic groups in the past, Turks today, just like digital nomads, continue to move around quite frequently.

While in the past, the movement was often dictated by the need to find fresh pastures and water sources for their animals, in Türkiye, many families will have two homes they rotate between, which come in either their ancestors’ homes in villages or via summer houses.

Either way, Turks continue to move back and forth, with many having double lives due to their double homes. But this actually makes them more minimalistic than other Western cultures as they don’t want to haul everything back and forth with them. Thus, nomads invest in adventure rather than in “stuff.”

A digital nomad working remotely in a cafe. (Getty Images Photo)

Adaptability

Nomadic cultures are adaptable to changing environments. They develop a deep understanding of the land, weather patterns and available resources, allowing them to thrive in diverse conditions. Like the nomads of the past, digital nomads of today have the choice to base where they live around the climate and seasonal conditions.

One minute a digital nomad could be enjoying the summer season in a different part of the hemisphere and then the next day they could be living in the heart of ski country immersed in snow. Nomads have the choice of where to live and their adaptability is what makes them do so in a fulfilling manner.

Self-sufficiency

Nomadic groups often rely on their skills and resources for survival. They may produce their own food, clothing and tools, minimizing dependence on external sources. Nomads are minimalists but practical and carry with them exactly what they need and know how to use it.

They are also more resilient to the changes in climate and environment and pay attention to caring for themselves.

Nomads are healthy

While nomads traditionally formally exercised for their lifestyle, walking for days on end and transporting all of their belongings with them, digital nomads also have more freedom to emphasize physical experiences and getting exercise.

Similarly, historical nomads ate healthily, consuming seasonal produce from living off the land, while digital nomads also emphasize their health and feeling good because isn’t that why they chose this lifestyle to begin with?

Modern-day nomads also tend to connect with others over exercise, whether it be going on group walks or runs or taking part in a local yoga class; exercise catalyzes making new friendships when perpetually on the road.

Resourcefulness

Nomads develop resourcefulness in finding and utilizing materials from their environment. They often make use of natural resources for tools, clothing and shelter. Nomads tend to have a minimalist approach to material possessions, as they need to carry their belongings with them during migrations. Practical and essential items are prioritized.

Whether traditional or digital, need to be adaptable to changing environments, weather conditions and unexpected challenges that may arise during their journeys. The Turks are quite resilient and adaptable when it comes to unexpected changes in circumstances.

They can go with the flow, be spontaneous and don’t complain if the situation suddenly changes. Instead, they find a way to make due and be happy again as a group as soon as possible.

The modern nomadic lifestyle also requires adaptability and fewer expectations due to constantly pursuing new experiences and being in different environments.

Communal living

Nomadic communities often have a strong sense of communal living, with shared responsibilities and a cooperative lifestyle. Cooperation is crucial for survival in challenging environments.

While being a digital nomad is much more of an isolated life versus the nomadism in the past, many modern-day nomads place a high emphasis on living in environments with other digital nomads and seek to make deeper and more fulfilling connections with others, which these days, technology helps to facilitate.

Seasonal migration

Nomads often follow a seasonal migration pattern, moving to areas with favorable conditions for their livestock during specific times of the year. Digital nomads have the choice to live wherever they would like and thus tend to opt for locations where the weather is warm, which is dependent on different times of the year.

Both age-old and modern-day nomads embrace a non-sedentary lifestyle characterized by a constant or periodic movement from one location to another.

Connection to nature

Nomadic cultures usually have a deep connection to the natural world. Their survival is closely tied to understanding and respecting the environment, including weather patterns and the behavior of animals.

While the nature of the connection may differ, both types of nomads maintain a connection to their surroundings. Traditional nomads have a deep understanding of natural environments, while digital nomads often seek natural settings and environments for remote work and their nomadic lifestyle.

Despite the evolution of nomadic lifestyles in the digital age, the core principles of mobility, adaptability and a connection to the wider world persist in both traditional and digital nomadic communities.

While both traditional and digital nomads embrace a mobile lifestyle, the digital nomad lifestyle is shaped by the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age, enabling a new form of nomadism centered around remote work and connectivity.