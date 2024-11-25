From taking on different foodies' challenges to learning a new dance style or watching the professional perform, there are a wide variety of activities to embark on in the cooler months in Istanbul that can get you mingling with others, enhancing your skills and broadening your mind.

Mushroom hunting

With the rainy season now in full swing, this is one of the best times to go mushroom picking, especially if the occasion takes place at Kemerburgaz Kent Ormanı (Kemerburgaz City Forest) with none other than Jilber Barutçıyan, Türkiye’s most well-known mycologist. Mycologists are experts in mushrooms and being accompanied by one while mushroom picking is crucial, as there are many types of fungi - both edible and poisonous - that dangerously resemble one another. Barutçıyan is also the author of three remarkable books on mushrooms and mushroom hunting in Türkiye. From his most recent book "Makro Mantarlar" (also available in English) to "Istanbul’da Mantar Avı" ("Mushroom Hunting in Istanbul") and "Türkiye’nin Mantarları" (Mushrooms of Türkiye"), Barutçıyan has been guiding nature enthusiasts and foodies on how to safely identify and pick the best edible fungi in the country.

I had the experience of going mushroom hunting with this fungi aficionado and walked away with a lifelong, treasured education on what to look out for and why when it comes to picking this culinary delicacy. My experience took place in the Ida Mountains over a decade ago. In addition to his regular outings in Istanbul, Barutçıyan also tours the country to conduct expeditions with those curious and willing to hike through the forests in search of fungi. To reserve a spot for this weekend’s outing or to find out where Barutçıyan will be headed next, check out his social media handle '"Mushrooms of Türkiye."

View of Kemerburgaz City Forest with autumn colors in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock)

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Jilber Barutçıyan will be teaming up with chef Aylin Yazıcıoğlu at her restaurant Lokanta Hayvore shared with chef Hızır Keskın. One of the country’s most famous chefs and the co-founder of the Michlin-starred Nicole Restaurant, Yazıcıoğlu’s newest venture is Lokanta Hayvore, which is located in Galataport and showcases the signature culinary traditions of the country’s Black Sea region. Opened in late June of this year, this will be Lokanta Kayvore’s first special event of this kind and will feature Jilber Barutçıyan discussing the varieties of mushrooms abundant in Türkiye, which will then be served in a specially-curated tasting menu by Yazıcıoğlu.

Discover Türkiye’s Lindy Hop community

Dancing, especially genres like swing and Lindy Hop, is a wonderful way to exercise and socialize in the big cities of Türkiye during the winter months. Swing Istanbul and Swing Ankara host regular classes for singles and couples, as well as practice nights at some of the hippest venues in town, such as Rumeli Han and Feriye Palace. This Monday, Swing Istanbul will offer a free introductory lesson for those interested in learning more about the dance style and community. The lesson will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in Maltepe. Nearly simultaneously, there will be a free introductory tap dance lesson at Müze Gazhane. Additionally, Swing Ankara will host a free introductory tap dance class on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Eat, dine, shine at cooking classes

Taking a cooking class is a wonderful way to wile away a rainy day, hone a new skill, and meet new people. Luckily, in Istanbul, there is a wide range of daily cooking courses available. From Mutfak Sanatları Akademisi (MSA) ("Culinary Arts Academy") to Eataly and Chef’s Table, there is definitely a course to entice everyone. From Tex-Mex to sushi, mezes, croissants, donuts, Austrian cakes, or vegan desserts—try one or try them all, as they make for an easy and fun indoor activity.

Little Prince Tour comes to Istanbul

The beloved book by children and adults alike "The Little Prince" is taking to the stage in an impressive mix of dance aerial acrobatics and innovation videomapping technology for what will be quite the spectacle for an audience of all ages. The production arrived to the Haliç Congress Center on Thursday and will run until Dec. 1.

Another exciting stage production comes to Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM this weekend by the way of “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.” Written by Steven Knight and directed by Benoit Swan Pouffer, this will be the dramatization of the background story of popular television show "Peaky Blinder’s" Shelby family depicted in mesmerizing dance scenes set to the iconic music of the time. Taking place after World War 1 and in England in the 1920s, from the popular costumes coupled by the story of love and revenge this sold-out production comes to Istanbul for a three-day highly anticipated showing from Nov. 22-24.

See legendary works

The iconic Atatürk Kültür Merkezi (Atatürk Cultural Center) in Taksim has truly outdone itself by hosting two of the world’s most revered and certainly most intriguing artists by the way of showcasing exhibitions of Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol’s work. It’s definitely worth making the trip to this very special and beloved cultural center at this time of the year and for this very occasion.