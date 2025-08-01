A woman living in the U.S. realized she was being cheated on when she checked the data from the smart scale at home.

The woman, who consulted Reddit users, explained that she wasn’t home that day, yet the scale showed that someone weighing 54 kilograms (119 pounds) was measured twice in a row around 12:20 a.m.

Thinking that what happened was not just a simple system error, the woman shared that her husband had cheated on her before and that they were currently in the process of separation. However, the couple had agreed not to bring anyone else into their lives to work things out together.

The incident, which became a hot topic on social media, sparked many comments. Some users said the weight in question did not belong to a man and that the woman’s suspicions were valid.

A few users suggested that 54 kilograms was too perfect a number and that there might have been a technical malfunction in the scale.

Another user said, “Yes, it could be an error, but why would the scale show the weight of an adult woman in a way that raises suspicion?”