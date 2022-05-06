It was a beautiful moment when a dog named "Beyaz" (White), who could not use his hind legs after being hit by a vehicle in northeastern Turkey, stood up with a custom-made walker made of water pipes.

The dog, who was injured as a result of a vehicle collision about a month ago, was brought to the Görele Municipality Temporary Animal Care Home, where Veterinarian Ali Yaşar Meriç treated the dog's wounds.

Meriç, who assembled the water pipes he obtained from the municipality with a blowtorch to make the dog stand up, made a walker using various materials. Meriç named the dog Beyaz because it was white, and he enabled the dog to walk again thanks to the apparatus.

The vet told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Beyaz's owners left it at the animal care and rehabilitation center because they thought they could not take care of the paralyzed dog.

Meriç stated that they stitched the dog's wounds caused by the accident and administered medication for a month, then started looking for materials for the walker.

"We thought we could make it from the side wheels of bicycles, the best material we can do is plastic water pipes. We asked the relevant units of the municipality, we got the materials. We used glass wick as a soft material for the place where the dog puts his hindfoot. The strap was a chest fastening apparatus, we combined them after supplying them. It wasn't a perfect apparatus, but at least it got it walking."

Meriç said that Beyaz was upset when he first arrived, but they saw that the dog was excited when it was able to walk again.

Meriç emphasized that living in a home environment would make Beyaz's life more comfortable.